Need some help getting to grips with Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? We've got a handy list of tips and tricks to help you make the most of the Tri Rod, your echoes, and your exploration of this take on top-down Hyrule.
This Echoes of Wisdom beginner's guide includes tips on getting around Hyrule, dealing with enemies in combat, finding money and ingredients, and dealing with particular situations effectively.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Beginner Tips & Tricks
Rest in Beds & Hot Springs
One of the first Echoes you pick up in Echoes of Wisdom is the Old Bed, which you'll predominantly use to build makeshift staircases.
However, Zelda can rest in any bed — including bed echoes — in Hyrule, and she'll gradually restore health. The same goes for the hot springs outside of Goron City in Eldin Volcano.
If you're in a pinch and have no Smoothies, drop a bed and lay down for a few seconds. And you can time getting in and out of bed to heal your Hearts quicker.
The Old Bed heals half a heart every three seconds
the Soft Bed heals one Heartevery three seconds
and Zelda's Bed heals two Heartsevery three seconds
Make Lots of Smoothies
Smoothies are very useful to have on hand during Echoes of Wisdom. not only are ingredients easy to come by, but Smoothies cost only 10 Rupees to make. Much, much less than buying a Red Potion.