Break Everything

Related to the above, ingredients are commonly hiding in the grass, in pots, in boxes — everything.

This isn't news if you've played every single Zelda gem ever, but it's worth repeating here. Break everything you see. You might even get a Heart.

Explore Everywhere, Including Trees

Echoes enable Zelda to explore pretty much everywhere. And the walls of Hyrule aren't bounded by trees, either. In fact, you can walk all over those trees now, too.

Plus, there are tons of caves dotted around Hyrule, and they're all worth exploring — some house Accessories, while others may have Heart Pieces and even extra bosses.

Swim (Almost) Everywhere

When you get the Water Block Echo, exploration becomes even easier.

You can cast Water Block Echoes while inside the Water Block and they will stack. Not only that, you can also endlessly swim around the world as long as there's a flat vertical wall next to the Water Blocks. Keep casting, keep swimming.

Track your Collectibles

Want an easy way to track all of your Heart Pieces, Might Crystals, and Stamps?

Head to the map screen and press 'Y' and you'll see how many of each collectible you've collected, as well as a little mark on the map as to where those collectibles were.

Revisit Places After Story Events

With every major story event, it's always worth heading back to a town or region to see what new Side Quests have opened up.

Check out our Side Quest guide for a list of every single Side Quest available in Echoes of Wisdom, as well as when they become available.

Swap to a Birds-Eye View

Do you want an even truer top-down view while playing Echoes of Wisdom? Click your right stick in and you can have just that.

You need to hold down the right stick, so it's a little cumbersome, but it'll allow you to spot things you might otherwise miss, particularly in the water areas.

Target Enemies

It's really easy to forget about targeting, but you shouldn't, because it makes focusing on the enemy a lot easier, as well as directing your Echoes at those enemies.

So use that 'ZL' button and get targeting.

Use Bind in Combat

Bind is sold as a puzzle-solving mechanic, but it's actually incredibly useful in combat.

You can hold some enemies in place and let your Echoes attack them while the enemy just floats in mid-air. You can also do the reverse — grab your Echoes and pop them closer to enemies that are further away.

The best part is that you can simply pick up enemies and drop them off the edge of cliffs. Plus, if that happens to be an enemy you don't have the Echo of, just exit the room and re-enter and the Echo will be waiting for you.

Remove Enemy Shields

A handful of enemies have shields in Echoes of Wisdom. Annoying when you're in Swordfighter Form or have Sword-wielding Echoes out to do your bidding.

Well, use Bind! Grab the shield and pull away from the enemy and you'll rip that shield from their hand.

Remember, Flying Tiles Ignore Wind

Flying Tiles have very few uses, but there's one thing that's pretty important to know, particularly for the Gerudo and Eldin dungeons: Flying Tiles completely ignore wind.

There are lots of wind-based puzzles in these two dungeons, so you can use the Tiles to bypass most of them completely.

It's almost like the game is telling you to use them because you get them... well, check out the following guide that tells you where to find the Flying Tiles.

Pay Attention to Enemy Behaviour

Enemy behaviour is really important, just like it is in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. You can use it heavily to your advantage in many different scenarios, and some Echo descriptions even give you hints.

For example, Meat. Pop the Meat echo in front of some Moblins and they'll be distracted by it, allowing your Echoes to do some damage. Bombfish will explode much quicker on land, so drop them close to unsuspecting enemies so they explode (you can pick them up and throw them like normal bombs, too).