Echoes of Wisdom Zelda Hyrule
Image: Nintendo Life

Need some help getting to grips with Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? We've got a handy list of tips and tricks to help you make the most of the Tri Rod, your echoes, and your exploration of this take on top-down Hyrule.

This Echoes of Wisdom beginner's guide includes tips on getting around Hyrule, dealing with enemies in combat, finding money and ingredients, and dealing with particular situations effectively.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Beginner Tips & Tricks

Rest in Beds & Hot Springs

Bed Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo Life

One of the first Echoes you pick up in Echoes of Wisdom is the Old Bed, which you'll predominantly use to build makeshift staircases.

However, Zelda can rest in any bed — including bed echoes — in Hyrule, and she'll gradually restore health. The same goes for the hot springs outside of Goron City in Eldin Volcano.

If you're in a pinch and have no Smoothies, drop a bed and lay down for a few seconds. And you can time getting in and out of bed to heal your Hearts quicker.

  • The Old Bed heals half a heart every three seconds
  • the Soft Bed heals one Heart every three seconds
  • and Zelda's Bed heals two Hearts every three seconds

Make Lots of Smoothies

Smoothies are very useful to have on hand during Echoes of Wisdom. not only are ingredients easy to come by, but Smoothies cost only 10 Rupees to make. Much, much less than buying a Red Potion.

Break Everything

Related to the above, ingredients are commonly hiding in the grass, in pots, in boxes — everything.

This isn't news if you've played every single Zelda gem ever, but it's worth repeating here. Break everything you see. You might even get a Heart.

Explore Everywhere, Including Trees

Faron Trees Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo Life

Echoes enable Zelda to explore pretty much everywhere. And the walls of Hyrule aren't bounded by trees, either. In fact, you can walk all over those trees now, too.

Plus, there are tons of caves dotted around Hyrule, and they're all worth exploring — some house Accessories, while others may have Heart Pieces and even extra bosses.

Swim (Almost) Everywhere

When you get the Water Block Echo, exploration becomes even easier.

You can cast Water Block Echoes while inside the Water Block and they will stack. Not only that, you can also endlessly swim around the world as long as there's a flat vertical wall next to the Water Blocks. Keep casting, keep swimming.

Track your Collectibles

Want an easy way to track all of your Heart Pieces, Might Crystals, and Stamps?

Head to the map screen and press 'Y' and you'll see how many of each collectible you've collected, as well as a little mark on the map as to where those collectibles were.

Revisit Places After Story Events

With every major story event, it's always worth heading back to a town or region to see what new Side Quests have opened up.

Check out our Side Quest guide for a list of every single Side Quest available in Echoes of Wisdom, as well as when they become available.

Swap to a Birds-Eye View

Top-Down View Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo Life

Do you want an even truer top-down view while playing Echoes of Wisdom? Click your right stick in and you can have just that.

You need to hold down the right stick, so it's a little cumbersome, but it'll allow you to spot things you might otherwise miss, particularly in the water areas.

Target Enemies

It's really easy to forget about targeting, but you shouldn't, because it makes focusing on the enemy a lot easier, as well as directing your Echoes at those enemies.

So use that 'ZL' button and get targeting.

Use Bind in Combat

Bind is sold as a puzzle-solving mechanic, but it's actually incredibly useful in combat.

You can hold some enemies in place and let your Echoes attack them while the enemy just floats in mid-air. You can also do the reverse — grab your Echoes and pop them closer to enemies that are further away.

The best part is that you can simply pick up enemies and drop them off the edge of cliffs. Plus, if that happens to be an enemy you don't have the Echo of, just exit the room and re-enter and the Echo will be waiting for you.

Remove Enemy Shields

A handful of enemies have shields in Echoes of Wisdom. Annoying when you're in Swordfighter Form or have Sword-wielding Echoes out to do your bidding.

Well, use Bind! Grab the shield and pull away from the enemy and you'll rip that shield from their hand.

Remember, Flying Tiles Ignore Wind

Flying Tile Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo Life

Flying Tiles have very few uses, but there's one thing that's pretty important to know, particularly for the Gerudo and Eldin dungeons: Flying Tiles completely ignore wind.

There are lots of wind-based puzzles in these two dungeons, so you can use the Tiles to bypass most of them completely.

It's almost like the game is telling you to use them because you get them... well, check out the following guide that tells you where to find the Flying Tiles.

Pay Attention to Enemy Behaviour

Enemy behaviour is really important, just like it is in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. You can use it heavily to your advantage in many different scenarios, and some Echo descriptions even give you hints.

For example, Meat. Pop the Meat echo in front of some Moblins and they'll be distracted by it, allowing your Echoes to do some damage. Bombfish will explode much quicker on land, so drop them close to unsuspecting enemies so they explode (you can pick them up and throw them like normal bombs, too).

Your Echoes Cannot Hurt You (Mostly)

If your Echoes are in combat and you want in on the action, then... jump right in. Your own Echoes cannot directly damage you, so you don't need to worry about any extra splash damage.

The only time you need to worry is with fire-based Echoes. if your Ignazol sets fire to the grass, for instance, that fire will burn.

Don't play with fire, essentially.

Filter your Echoes

Echoes Menu in Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo Life

The further into Echoes of Wisdom you get, the bulkier your list of Echoes will get. There isn't a favourite feature, but there are a few ways you can filter your Echoes menu.

In the Echo list, press 'Y' and you can sort your Echoes by Type, Last Used, Most Used, Last Learned, and Cost.

Not ideal, but you will start to build up a list of favourites as you go, so that Most Used filter is useful.

Don't Worry about Falling into Pits

If you fall into a pit, there's nothing to fret over! Zelda doesn't take any damage if she falls into the great abyss. This makes the platforming puzzles a lot more forgiving, of course, but it can also help in a pinch.

If you happen to be surrounded by enemies and aren't able to summon an Echo to counter, then just jump off the edge. Zelda should respawn in a safer spot, no Hearts lost. Pretty perfect, honestly.

Multiple Weak Echoes are Often Better than One Strong One

Multiple Boarblins Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo Life

Oftentimes, it's more effective to send out multiple weak Echoes than one or two strong ones.

Mobbing the enemy is surprisingly effective, especially when you're dealing with multiple foes. It will also stop enemies from following Zelda around, meaning you can just watch and resummon whenever you need to.

There are No Missable Treasure Chests

Yep, you read that right - you cannot miss a treasure chest in Echoes of Wisdom.

Every single Dungeon you visit inside the rifts can be revisited later on in the game. So don't worry if you can't figure out how to get to a chest — mark it on the map, make a note, and go back later.

Use the Elements in Combat

Fire, Ice, Water, Electricity, and Wind all make appearances in the game's various Echoes in some way or another. Beyond simple puzzles, every single element will be useful in combat, too.

Electricity can be used to stun enemies, for example. Those Electric Keese come in handy, then. Fire Echoes can also give enemies burn, meaning they'll slowly take damage over time. Ice Echoes are good if you need to freeze water, Fire can melt ice, and Water Echoes can douse fire. Play with your echoes beyond their basic function and you'll become a master of the elements.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.