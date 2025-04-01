Nintendo has revealed that the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will last "approximately 60 minutes" when it airs tomorrow, 2nd April 2025. So make sure your bladders are empty beforehand, folks, we're in it for the long haul.
As a reminder, here's what time you'll need to tune in:
- North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT
- UK/Ire: 2pm BST
- Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 12am (Thu) AEDT
Nintendo has also revealed that two Treehouse Live events will occur on 3rd and 4th April at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. These will showcase gameplay demonstrations of Nintendo Switch 2 games.
It's expected that Nintendo will reveal the launch date of the Switch 2 during tomorrow's Direct along with the price, console features, and game launch line-up.
As ever, we'll be covering the Direct right here with an accompanying blog and live chat, so make sure to join us at the relevant time!