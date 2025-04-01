Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has revealed that the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will last "approximately 60 minutes" when it airs tomorrow, 2nd April 2025. So make sure your bladders are empty beforehand, folks, we're in it for the long haul.

As a reminder, here's what time you'll need to tune in:

  • North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT
  • UK/Ire: 2pm BST
  • Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST
  • Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 12am (Thu) AEDT

Nintendo has also revealed that two Treehouse Live events will occur on 3rd and 4th April at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. These will showcase gameplay demonstrations of Nintendo Switch 2 games.

It's expected that Nintendo will reveal the launch date of the Switch 2 during tomorrow's Direct along with the price, console features, and game launch line-up.

As ever, we'll be covering the Direct right here with an accompanying blog and live chat, so make sure to join us at the relevant time!

Will you be tuning in tomorrow for the Direct? What are you hoping to see? Let us know with a comment.

[source x.com]