Nintendo has revealed that the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will last "approximately 60 minutes" when it airs tomorrow, 2nd April 2025. So make sure your bladders are empty beforehand, folks, we're in it for the long haul.

As a reminder, here's what time you'll need to tune in:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 12am (Thu) AEDT





Watch it here: pic.twitter.com/eF7jJ2dDxj Join us tomorrow, April 2nd, at 6 a.m. PT for a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2 ! The #NintendoDirect : Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long.Watch it here: https://t.co/Rw1wnp5Xbr April 1, 2025

Nintendo has also revealed that two Treehouse Live events will occur on 3rd and 4th April at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. These will showcase gameplay demonstrations of Nintendo Switch 2 games.

It's expected that Nintendo will reveal the launch date of the Switch 2 during tomorrow's Direct along with the price, console features, and game launch line-up.

As ever, we'll be covering the Direct right here with an accompanying blog and live chat, so make sure to join us at the relevant time!