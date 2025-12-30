Capcom’s Monster Hunter series has sold incredibly well on Nintendo hardware over the years and while there have been no official updates about the mainline series returning to Switch hardware anytime soon, something rather interesting has apparently been discovered in a new Monster Hunter Wilds datamine.

In the title’s latest game update, lines of code such as “via.store.Native.ns2UpgradeEdition” have reportedly been added.

The general consensus seems to be that it’s a reference to a possible "Switch 2 version" of the game. Capcom hasn’t said anything about bringing this new entry to Nintendo platforms, but it has already shown strong support for Nintendo’s new hybrid system with games like Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

The main concern among fans is tied to the game’s performance. When Wilds launched earlier this year in February, there were issues identified with this aspect of the title as well as the visuals on next-generation console hardware and PC. Capcom has rolled out multiple title updates since then, but hunters are still experiencing problems.

How Wilds would perform on a system such as the Switch 2 remains to be seen, but there have already been some stunning efforts on Nintendo's new device including CDPR's work on Cyberpunk 2077, and Capcom has demonstrated its abilities with Street Fighter 6. Of course, there's no guarantee this discovery in Monster Hunter's latest update will necessarily lead to an announcement.

If you missed the news, Capcom has locked in multiple releases for the Switch 2 in 2026 (and beyond). Some of these titles include Resident Evil Requiem in February, the spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in March, and its new IP Pragmata in April.