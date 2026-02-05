The rumours all pointed towards a February Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and now we are mere moments away from it getting underway — who would have thought it!

Yes, Nintendo is continuing its hot streak of Direct presentations today, with a 30-minute showcase dedicated to the third-party releases we can expect to see coming to Switch and Switch 2 in the future.

But what's going to show up? It feels like there are a couple of no-brainers still hanging over the 2026 calendar *cough* Elden Ring *cough*, but we're always excited by the prospect of a big Switch 2 port that would have felt like a pipe dream on the old system.

Fortunately, there's not long to go before we find out. Here's when the Partner Direct will start in your region:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT

Now sure, you could watch along on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel (regional variants are available) or on the Nintendo Today! app, but we know that you really want to watch along with us Nintendo Lifers and have a good natter about all the announcements while you do so. Hey, you can do exactly that via the feed below!