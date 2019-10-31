Updated with the Switch 2 versions of RE7, 8, and 9. Enjoy!

The Resident Evil series has evolved so much over the years that even hardened fans find it hard to pin down a favourite. With three full trilogies, each with a distinct flavour, which brand of Biohazard are we talking? Do you prefer old-school tank controls and fixed camera angles, or are your tastes more action-oriented? First-person or over-the-shoulder? Originals or REmakes?

Whichever you prefer, the addictive mixture of cinematic terror and B-movie shlock and gore runs through them all. But which Resident Evil is the best? Below you'll find every Resident Evil game on Nintendo platforms, ranked.

Nearly all of the mainline entries have made it to a Nintendo console at one time or another, and even the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are available on Switch in Cloud Version form (fingers crossed 2, 3, and 4 all get native Switch 2 ports, though).

So, turn the lights off, turn the sound up, and perhaps fix yourself a sandwich as we uncover the best Resident Evil game ever on Nintendo systems, including mainline and spin-off entries. REad on...