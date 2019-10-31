Updated with the Switch 2 versions of RE7, 8, and 9. Enjoy!
The Resident Evil series has evolved so much over the years that even hardened fans find it hard to pin down a favourite. With three full trilogies, each with a distinct flavour, which brand of Biohazard are we talking? Do you prefer old-school tank controls and fixed camera angles, or are your tastes more action-oriented? First-person or over-the-shoulder? Originals or REmakes?
Whichever you prefer, the addictive mixture of cinematic terror and B-movie shlock and gore runs through them all. But which Resident Evil is the best? Below you'll find every Resident Evil game on Nintendo platforms, ranked.
Nearly all of the mainline entries have made it to a Nintendo console at one time or another, and even the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are available on Switch in Cloud Version form (fingers crossed 2, 3, and 4 all get native Switch 2 ports, though).
So, turn the lights off, turn the sound up, and perhaps fix yourself a sandwich as we uncover the best Resident Evil game ever on Nintendo systems, including mainline and spin-off entries. REad on...
20. Resident Evil 3 - Cloud Version (Switch eShop)
Resident Evil 3 is a solid remake that aptly pays homage to the original RE3 by failing to live up to its immediate predecessor. While the core gameplay remains strong, with engaging gun controls and a new dodge mechanic that very much feels at home, Raccoon City itself feels disappointingly constrained and its star performer, the Nemesis, has been relegated to scripted sequences.
The cloud-related hiccups we encountered here serve as a reminder that the technology is far from perfect, but even if it were, Resident Evil 3 is far from essential. We'd recommend it for the most passionate fans of Capcom’s survival horror franchise after another quick fix; everyone else should start with — and probably stick with — RE2.
19. Resident Evil 2 - Cloud Version (Switch eShop)
Resident Evil 2 is an absolutely essential experience for fans of survival horror. Fans waited years for a remake of RE 2, and the wait was well and truly worth it.
The gameplay in Claire and Leon's jaunt through Raccoon City is very much a mix of RE4’s over-the-shoulder action with the more 'classic' survival horror mechanics seen in the original trilogy and reintroduced in RE7 and 8. Ammo in this remake is consistently scarce, though the game throws you a bone by allowing you to use daggers to stave off the occasional zombie attack. Classic key items from the original game, such as station keys, cranks, and medallions, all make an appearance here.
We’re not yet at the point where we can confidently recommend purchasing a Cloud Version of the game if you’ve got access to another platform (and as the old-school gamers we are, we may never reach that point), but given that we encountered next to no streaming-related hitches during our time with it, this was a more-than-acceptable way to play in our experience.
18. Resident Evil Gaiden (GBC)
Resident Evil Gaiden was an attempt to scale down the survival horror to Nintendo's diminutive handheld and took the franchise on an ocean voyage well before Resident Evil Revelations.
Obviously, preserving the gameplay of the original on such modest hardware would have been a huge challenge, although that didn't stop Capcom announcing a Game Boy Color port (check out The Cutting Room Floor for a look at that prototype). That straight port eventually got cancelled and replaced with this, a top-down game which abstracts the zombie combat with first-person elements involving a sliding bar half-inched from any number of Golf games.
Featuring returning characters Leon S. Kennedy and Barry Burton, the amusingly-acronymed REG is a decent stab at bringing the series' trademark tension to a portable, but after the pre-rendered beauty of the main games, its low-fi take diminishes the effect somewhat. With all the mainline games getting remakes, we'd like to see Capcom take another swing at this in a modern context. Everyone loves a bit of Barry.
I’m not sure why people would put RE2 from N64 above an arguable best game of all time RE4.
RE2 > RE4
That's the real trick, right? RE4 is easily on my top 5 greatest games of all time's list, but it's not my favorite Resident Evil game. Resident Evil 2 for me is the pinnacle of what makes this franchise stand on it's own amongst the other zombie giants. The characters are memorable, the enemies are actually scary and the setting of Raccoon City has become a staple for the franchise across all the mediums. You can play Resident Evil 2 and not once confuse it with any other zombie series out there. It's that good.
I think the Gamecube original or the truly amazing Wii port of RE4 would place first here, surely?
A quick reminder to everyone that many of the games above are extremely close in NL user ratings terms! Just a handful of ratings could quickly change the complexion of the entire list. RE2 is #1 at the time of writing but RE4 is snapping at its heels.
It's going to be very interesting to see how things have changed in the morning
I remember playing resident evil 4 all the way through I didn’t like it, resident evil 3 is my favorite, but resident evil 2 is the best
I will defend RE6 with my life!!
Well, not really, but it's a good game, man.
Resident Evil 6 with a complete wtf atmosphere, the main elements from the saga divided between the characters, should really be higher imho. At least above the more oriented shooting episodes (even if there is a bit of shooting in RE6 too).
A shame the Switch isn’t home to the actual best of the series (outside a cloud version anyway!) with Resident Evil 7!
In my opinion, RE, in its new renaissance, with RE7, RE8, and the REmakes, is in the peak of its form now.
I agree 2 should be at the top and that 4 should be up there too.
5, 6 and Mercenaries 3D though at the bottom together with Gaiden, I strongly disagree with. They may not be the best horror games, but they are some of the best action games ever (period).
RE4 for the Wii is the best ever, and one of the best of all video games.
I say RE 0 should be higher. The visuals and atmosphere are on par with the 1 remake.
I’m pretty sure the best Resident Evil games haven’t been on Nintendo Consoles since 4 was ported to the Wii.
I genuinely don't know what to say to people that think Resi 0 us a worse game than some of the crap placed higher here.
I'd rather have the N64 RE2 put on the NSO than have the RE2 REmake.
Oh the love I feel for RE3! We sat around and finished 1, 2 and 3 together as a group when teenagers. RE2 has the best story but the tense moments of Nemesis chasing! They're quite something!
But the absolute best is RE4 on a Wii.
So number 1 is a game that was a big comrpomise when it was released and its near unplayable with today standards. Yeah right
It is weird but Resident Evil Village is a very special game for me! Not on the Switch ofc.
I really like the rest as well but the bottom RE games that I will probably never replay again are RE5, RE6 and RE Revelations 1.
Ummm…where is RE7?? Youre saying RE Gaiden is better than RE7 lolololololol
@nymbosox I'm guessing it's because it's not available on a Nintendo system, because R7 wipes its ass with Gaiden
1. Resident Evil 2 (N64)
2. Resident Evil 4
Why would you do this?
I have a complete mint copy of Resi 2 on my N64, one of the best in the series and deserves the #1 spot for just how amazing it is that they got it all on the cart.
@Lordplops yeah but most of these games on this list aren’t available on switch and RE7 was available at one point in cloud version
@BFahey3 Re2 is considered by many survival horror fans as the best of the best. The n64 version has its own unique differences, but I personally prefer either the ps1 original or Dreamcast version.
Re4 is a great game, but to me it's an action game first. I prefer my RE games to be more old school, rather than what Re4 started the franchise towards, culminating in re6.
So why would people put re2 above re4? Because it is the GOAT duhh
@nymbosox RE7 was only available in Japan in cloud form. We opted not to include it until its western release later this year, along with the RE2 and RE3 remakes. So it'll be on the list, just not yet.
@Olliemar28 oh word. You guys forgot to include the all-time great Umbrella Corps too 🤣 😂
@BFahey3 haha I was thinking the same thing. Then again, I only watched my buddy played RE2 on N64 back in the late 90s, so I can't say I played it myself. But I did play RE4 all the way through.
Resident Evil 5 is one of the most underrated games ever. Campaign is nowhere near as good as 4, but I've completed co-op Mercenaries with several different friends over the years and recently again with my girlfriend. Ridiculously fun and repayable especially with a beer on the go.
Why is the N64 version of RE2 here and not the GC version?
In my opinion, RE1 is the best and the finest RE experience. I REALLY recommend you all to play it on Switch, it's brilliant!
In any case, also RE4, RE2 and RE Code Veronica are great games, nothing to really worry about here lol.
Well, yes, Code Veronica is better than 3.
Original Resident Evil on PS was the best, those damn dogs made be jump everytime
Resident Evil 4 is on 8.32 right now. I wonder how many people intentionally marked it down with 1/10 scores to have it on such a low score.
RE4 is significantly better then all other RE games. It's not even close. Are the original 3 bad games? No. But the controls alone, hold them back from getting close to RE4.
I would say the RE1 Remake is close to flawless even though it's 20 years old at this point. I understand why people like 4 but personally I'm not a fan the "action" games.
This list is so wrong, misguided, and superfluous. It kind of makes me mad. I understand that they are all Nintendo versions of RE games but for real?
«(as we've seen, Capcom is something of a specialist when it comes to the bare-bones port)»
Well, that's true. Especially when it comes to arcade games' recent ports and collections. Capcom Arcade Stadiums, CAPCOM BELT ACTION COLLECTION/Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Fighting Collection... Though, in some case(-s?), their "arcade-perfect" ports can be worse than the original arcade versions, lol. Vampire Hunter/Savior/Darkstalkers Japanese games in Capcom Fighting Collection are untranslated and don't have secret endings! CAPCOM removed them! That's unacceptable!
