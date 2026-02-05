Konami had a pretty presence during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. But Bomberman wasn't the only franchise making its appearance on Switch 2, as Konami announced eFootball: Kick-Off!, which will be exclusive to Nintendo' newest console when it launches this summer.

Amazingly, this is the first time eFootball has appeared on a Nintendo console since it started in 2021, but the series has a much-bigger history. It's actually an evolution of Konami's iconic footy franchise, Pro Evolution Soccer, known as Winning Eleven in Japan.

And while this isn't the free-to-play mainline game, eFootball: Kick-Off! promises plenty of content, with a World Tour mode that allows you to create your own club and team, an International Cup mode (which is coming a DLC), Beginner-friendly modes, and local and online play.

Here's a rundown of the game from Konami:

Game Modes & Features - World Tour: Establish your own club team and compete in tournaments across the globe. Win matches to acquire players from defeated opponents or use currency earned through play to sign legendary footballers. Build your original team and aim to conquer the world. - International Cup: The world’s most prestigious international competition returns once every four years. Take charge of your national team and compete on football’s grandest stage, where history is written and global supremacy is decided.

*The ‘International Cup’ mode is scheduled for release as additional downloadable content. - Beginner-Friendly Modes: Jump into fun and accessible experiences such as 6-on-6 football, designed to create fast-paced action and plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. The Rank system evaluates performance and allows players to naturally progress as they improve. - Local & Online Play: Enjoy matches anytime, anywhere, playing solo, challenge friends via local wireless, or test your skills against players worldwide in online competitions. Built specifically for Nintendo Switch™ 2, eFootball™ Kick-Off! features responsive controls and pick-up-and-play gameplay that welcomes newcomers while still rewarding smart tactics and competitive mastery.

As the eyes of the football world turn to North America this summer, Nintendo players can find their own path to victory. Big goals, dramatic moments, and pure football fun define this new chapter.

Are you a PES fan? Will you be grabbing Kick-Off! ahead of the World Cup? Let us know in the comments.