The legend is true, Digimon fans! After shifting over one million copies since its launch last year, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is heading to Switch and Switch 2 later this year on 10th July.

This monster-taming RPG sees you transported eight years into the past to solve the mystery of your world's collapse. You'll be hopping between the real and the digital worlds, training your 'mon (of the 'Digi' variety) via turn-based battles and watching them evolve along the way.

The Switch 2 version boasts two different technical modes, with 'Performance' offering 4K resolution at 30fps, and 'Quality' switching things to 1080p at 60fps, neither of which are available on Switch 1.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

An Epic Story of Connection

Tokyo, Japan – An agent of a secret organization encounters an unknown creature shortly before a city-leveling explosion. They then reawaken eight years in the past...

Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world’s collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds - and change fate itself. Adventure Between Worlds and Time

Journey between the parallel human world and the Digital World: Iliad where Digimon reside. Explore the Digital World and its intricately detailed realms and discover all of its secrets. Strategic Turn-Based Battles

Enjoy dynamic turn-based combat that combines strategic elements with evolved battle components. More than 450 Digimon and deep customization options provide limitless ways to approach the challenges of battle and reveal the strength of the bonds formed with your Digimon.

The game is now available to pre-order on the Switch eShop for £54.99 / $59.99, with all those who get in early nabbing a bonus two Digimon — Agumon (Black) and Gabumon (Black) — and a uniform costume set. The Deluxe Edition (£84.99) also includes the game's Season Pass and 'Cyber Sleuth' costume set, while the Ultimate Edition (£104.99) throws in an extra costume pack, the 'Public Safety Suit & Special Supplies Set', the 'Cyber Sleuth BGM Pack' and an early unlock for Special Agumon & Gabumon.

The lovely folk over on our sister site, Push Square, had an okay time with Time Stranger when it arrived on PS5 last year, though felt that it squandered its potential. "Despite being packed with such clear potential," their review reads, "Time Stranger ends up feeling like a frustrating misfire".