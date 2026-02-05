Bethesda closed out today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase with a trio of announcements, but it was the final surprise that really got us excited. Yes, you read that headline correctly, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is making its way to Switch 2 at some point this year.

We don't have a precise release date outside of '2026' just yet, but hey, it's confirmation!

This one arrived on other systems last year, so we're excited to finally see it come our way. Aside from a visual facelift and some animation tweaks, this remaster treads much closer to 'remake' territory, with almost everything being updated for the modern day.

Here's a look at some Switch 2 screenshots, so you can see what we're talking about:

And yes, the story DLCs — Knights of the Nine and The Shivering Isles — are included in the release too.