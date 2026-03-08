If you're a popcorn lover and want to make your cinema experience extra special when you go and see The Super Mario Galaxy Movie next month, you'll want grab this themed bucket.

The Yoshi popcorn bucket, featuring an egg to store popcorn inside, will be available alongside the movie's theatrical release. These buckets will be available at AMC cinemas in the US and also select regions outside of this location. Here's a look:

"See THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE, opening 4/1, and collect one of the brightest figures in the universe."

Like other themed popcorn buckets nowadays, this Yoshi one will cost a little bit extra on top of your movie ticket. If we hear any significant updates, we'll let you know.

Along with this, the Major League Baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers has announced a special Yoshi Bobblehead. The first 40,000 fans at L.A.'s game against the Guardians on 31st March 2026 will receive this Yoshinobu Yamamoto "Yoshi-infused" bobblehead.

"The bobblehead features Yoshi donning a white home Yamamoto jersey and a classic blue Dodgers cap. Yamamoto’s No. 18 jersey number is painted on the back of Yoshi’s trademarked shell, while the lovable dinosaur is also wearing a blue baseball mitt."

Yoshi was teased in the first Mario Movie, and in the new one, he'll play a much bigger role alongside Mario, Luigi and the rest of the gang. You can find out a bit more about what to expect in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.

As part of the Mario Day celebrations next week, Nintendo will be hosting a special Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct.