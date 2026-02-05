Looking forward to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the Switch 2? Well, good news, because it's finally emerging on 12th May 2026.
Developed by MachineGames of Wolfenstein fame, The Great Circle sees Indy embark on an epic adventure that takes him across Vatican City, Giza, the Himalaya Mountains, and more. Blending first-person action with some neat stealth elements, it's a genuinely great game, and we sincerely hope it translates well to the Switch 2.
Once they said Bethesda was making the final game announcements in the Direct, I knew that Elden Ring wouldn't appear.
This looked great. This summer is going to be PAKCED with great games.
This is the Switch 2 announcement I've been waiting for! My wife got me the PC collector's edition for Christmas, its pretty epic.
Looks like I'll be getting that Switch 2 sooner rather than later.
Very excited for Indiana Jones on Switch 2!
Glad to finally be able to play this myself instead of having just watched a little of it at a friend's house - fingers crossed all the Switch 2 version of games by Bethesda announced today will be good, but in the meantime kudos to them for bringing so many games to the system in the first place (this is the one I was already looking forward to the most, but now I'm actually excited for all of them also personally other than of course in general)!
Nice, glad to see this got a release date. The footage looked great!
I was really hoping they'd add a 3rd person mode b/c I just can't do first person view. I mean I suppose I can, but I really really really don't want to. Oh well.
A highlight of the showcase for me. This looked amazing. Cant wait to play it. 👍 ❤️
This game was amazing on PS5. Looked and played incredible. I shan’t double-dip… until it goes for under £20 with the (as of yet, unplayed) DLC
I still haven't bought this yet, was hoping for a price drop but the game never really went on sale. I love the movies so I'm thinking of getting this for Switch 2 instead of PS5.
How is this better looking than Fallout 4 and Oblivion? 😅
It's nice to finally see a (first-person) Uncharted game on a Nintendo console.
Are we getting a true physical release or just a crappy key card?
@TheRazor Highly doubt this will fit on a Switch cartridge... might as well just buy it digital unless you really like the physical packaging.
@antlion The scenery looks great, and the music and sound appear to be awesome, but from everything I’ve seen the animation looks like it came from late PS3/early PS4 days.
I can't wait, I love Troy Baker
Nice, but I'd like Emperor's Tomb on Switch 2, digitally.
