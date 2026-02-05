Looking forward to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the Switch 2? Well, good news, because it's finally emerging on 12th May 2026.

Developed by MachineGames of Wolfenstein fame, The Great Circle sees Indy embark on an epic adventure that takes him across Vatican City, Giza, the Himalaya Mountains, and more. Blending first-person action with some neat stealth elements, it's a genuinely great game, and we sincerely hope it translates well to the Switch 2.

