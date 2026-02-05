Cygames has announced that Granblue Fantasy: Relink is making its way to Switch 2 in a new 'Endless Ragnarok' package.

Set to come out way on 9th July, this is the same Relink experience that so many know and love from back in 2024, with a couple of new bells and whistles to mark the Switch 2 release.

Chief among the additions is a playable Eustace and Beatrix, who join the 20-character roster with their unique fighting styles — Beatrix up close and personal with her swords, and Eustace from further afield with his guns.

Both local and online co-op are enabled, too, so you'll be able to team up with pals and take on enemies.

Embark on an epic journey in the Sky Realm. In this visually stunning action RPG, players will journey alongside a diverse cast of allies, exploring breathtaking floating islands and battling powerful foes.

Our friends over at Push Square had a great time with Relink when it launched on PS5 back in 2024, stating, "whether you're playing alone or in co-op, there's a real thrill to Relink's combat system, which combines precise hacking and slashing with underlying RPG stats and mechanics," in their 8/10 review. Let's hope things look just as bright on Switch 2, eh?