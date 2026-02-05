Well, here's a port that we weren't expecting! Coffee Stain Studios has announced that the popular Viking survival game Valheim will be coming to Switch 2 in 2026.

Having launched into Early Access back in 2021 before expanding to other platforms two years later, Valheim might feel like a bit of a known quantity at this point. But hey, it's always good to get in on the fun, and we can imagine this being a good fit for Switch 2.

For those who don't know, Valheim is an exploration and survival game, set in a wonderful world of Norse mythology. You'll go full Viking, taming the wilderness as you explore the lands and build a civilisation along the way — combat, smithing, hunting, crafting, you know the open world drill.

Much like on PC, this version will let you play either solo or with up to nine pals.

It’s time to set sail on your very own Viking adventure! Discover the monster-infested world of Valheim on your own or with up to nine friends as you fight and craft your way to greatness. Survive, and you’ll prove yourself to Odin and earn a place in his halls. Skål!

Now sure, things look rather blurry in the Switch footage above, but let's hope that it's all a little cleaner when it eventually arrives later this year.

Will you be checking out Valheim on Switch 2? Adventure down to the comments and let us know.