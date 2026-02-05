Well, here's a port that we weren't expecting! Coffee Stain Studios has announced that the popular Viking survival game Valheim will be coming to Switch 2 in 2026.
Having launched into Early Access back in 2021 before expanding to other platforms two years later, Valheim might feel like a bit of a known quantity at this point. But hey, it's always good to get in on the fun, and we can imagine this being a good fit for Switch 2.
For those who don't know, Valheim is an exploration and survival game, set in a wonderful world of Norse mythology. You'll go full Viking, taming the wilderness as you explore the lands and build a civilisation along the way — combat, smithing, hunting, crafting, you know the open world drill.
Much like on PC, this version will let you play either solo or with up to nine pals.
It’s time to set sail on your very own Viking adventure! Discover the monster-infested world of Valheim on your own or with up to nine friends as you fight and craft your way to greatness. Survive, and you’ll prove yourself to Odin and earn a place in his halls. Skål!
Now sure, things look rather blurry in the Switch footage above, but let's hope that it's all a little cleaner when it eventually arrives later this year.
Will you be checking out Valheim on Switch 2? Adventure down to the comments and let us know.
Hmmmmmmm. Sure, why not.
Not sure if I'll give this a try or not myself (so many games, so little time and this isn't a priority for me compared to other games in general and even just ones shown in this very Partner Direct) but regardless, glad it's coming also to Switch 2!
This looked interesting, I'd never heard of it. It looked good!
I have not heard of this game before.
When I saw it in the presentation, the graphics to me looked like........something you'd see from a playstation 2 game that had been ported to the xbox 360. I don't know why my mind thought of such a specific vibe.
anyway. might be fun, but probably not going to play it.
Been playing this a decent bit on PC lately. Very fun survival game, but man it's really tough sometimes. Curious to see how well it'll run on Switch 2! Also, they should totally port Deep Rock Galactic to switch 2 next....that would be pretty swag....
Valheim is excellent, highly recommend it!
@EarthboundBenjy It goes for sort of a retro-futuristic look. Low-poly models and pixelated textures but with modern lighting effects. Looks very cool, although we'll have to wait and see how the Switch 2 version runs.
Doubtful it’ll look better by release as it’s very demanding even on powerful pc hardware. Also quite cpu intensive
I loved this game on the PC.
@EarthboundBenjy I’d not heard of it before either, and I’m by no means a graphic snob, but this footage was like an N64 game to my eyes.
Played this to death on PC when it launched. It’s a truly excellent survival game which is significantly elevated when played with others.
If you haven’t played this you’re in for such a treat.
Still remember the first time I crafted a Viking long ship and me and two friends set sail to the next biome. Epic
This one is very interesting. It is on my radar now.
