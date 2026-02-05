Resident Evil Requiem has received a new trailer as part of Nintendo's Partner Direct showcase, and while most of the gameplay has already been revealed elsewhere, we got our first proper look at the game's amiibo figures. As an aside, it was really funny to see just how careful Capcom has been to avoid showing any blood in the trailer – no way would Leon be so inaccurate with his gun!

In addition to Grace Ashcroft, an amiibo for Leon has also been revealed, with both unlocking cosmetic skins for your in-game weapons. Only one was showcased here: a neon skin for the Requiem handgun for Leon. It looks wild and wacky, and perhaps not the kind of thing you want to see in a horror title in your first playthrough.

For subsequent playthroughs though? Yeah, we'll be activating all sorts of different costumes and skins - can't wait.

The amiibo don't have a firm release date yet, but we can expect to see them at some point in Summer 2026. Unfortunately, by then, we suspect most will have completed the game already. Maybe multiple times!

Resident Evil Requiem will launch for the Switch 2 on 27th February 2026.