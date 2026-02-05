If you happened to miss the wonderful Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo for the Switch, then now might be time to dive in. It's been announced that the underrated gem will be getting a sequel later this month on 19th February 2026.

Titled Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse, the game seems to feature similar mechanics to the original in that it's primarily a visual novel but with some neat little twists and turns to keep you on your feet.

Takanari Ishiyama, the writer of the original alongside Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings, returns for this one, while the first game's character artist and composer also make a welcome return.

If you've yet to check out The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, then be sure to give our full review a read when you have a moment. It's a banger (the game, not the review... well, the review's good too. Oh, just read it).