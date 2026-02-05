Publisher Hamster has announced that Rave Racer will be added to its Arcade Archives collection on 26th February 2026. But that's actually not the most interesting announcement.

It's also been confirmed that a new Console Archives initiative is underway for the Switch 2 starting today, with Cool Boarders and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos launching day one. Other titles joining the line-up at later dates include Doraemon and Sonic Wings Special.

In short, this is probably the closest we'll get to Virtual Console in 2026, since Nintendo itself has fully embraced the subscription model with Nintendo Switch Online. It's nice to see Hamster introduce an alternative that at least lets us buy the titles outright if we choose.

Seeing Cool Boarders on a Nintendo system is especially jarring and cool, since it's very much associated with PlayStation since its original launch in 1996. Still, we'll take it!