Konami has stepped out from the shadows to gift us with a rather lovely shadow drop on Switch and Switch 2. Yes, Super Bomberman Collection is out digitally today for both consoles and will feature a total of 7 unique games.

So we've got Super Bomberman 1 through 5 along with the original Famicom versions of Bomberman 1 and 2. A new Boss Rush mode has also been added, while GameShare is available for those who want to dive into multiplayer.

As is customary with modern collections, a whole bunch of artwork and music from the series is also available via the main menu. Here's a look at the official list of key features:

- All versions of Super Bomberman 1-5 included

- Super Bomberman 4 & 5 playable in English for the very first time - Famicom versions of Bomberman 1 & 2 included

- Brand new Boss Rush Mode

- Local multiplayer (maximum number of players varies depending on the game mode and the platform)

- GameShare and GameChat support (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition only)

- Quality of Life improvements (save states, rewind, ect.)

- Gallery Mode

- Music Player

- Virtual unboxing

But while the digital edition is indeed out now, there's also a physical release coming later on 25th August 2026 in the US and 28th August 2026 in the UK. Those on Switch can grab a collector's edition at €69.99, while Switch 2 seems to be limited to a deluxe edition at €49.99 containing the game, an exclusive sleeve, a manual, and a stress ball (okay..?!).

That said, the Switch 2 release will be a full game cart requiring no initial download to play – yay!

So there you go! Pretty decent shadow drop from Konami there, and one we're definitely eager to dive into as soon as possible.