Konami has stepped out from the shadows to gift us with a rather lovely shadow drop on Switch and Switch 2. Yes, Super Bomberman Collection is out digitally today for both consoles and will feature a total of 7 unique games.

So we've got Super Bomberman 1 through 5 along with the original Famicom versions of Bomberman 1 and 2. A new Boss Rush mode has also been added, while GameShare is available for those who want to dive into multiplayer.

As is customary with modern collections, a whole bunch of artwork and music from the series is also available via the main menu. Here's a look at the official list of key features:

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

- All versions of Super Bomberman 1-5 included
- Super Bomberman 4 & 5 playable in English for the very first time

- Famicom versions of Bomberman 1 & 2 included
- Brand new Boss Rush Mode
- Local multiplayer (maximum number of players varies depending on the game mode and the platform)
- GameShare and GameChat support (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition only)
- Quality of Life improvements (save states, rewind, ect.)
- Gallery Mode
- Music Player
- Virtual unboxing

But while the digital edition is indeed out now, there's also a physical release coming later on 25th August 2026 in the US and 28th August 2026 in the UK. Those on Switch can grab a collector's edition at €69.99, while Switch 2 seems to be limited to a deluxe edition at €49.99 containing the game, an exclusive sleeve, a manual, and a stress ball (okay..?!).

That said, the Switch 2 release will be a full game cart requiring no initial download to play – yay!

So there you go! Pretty decent shadow drop from Konami there, and one we're definitely eager to dive into as soon as possible.

What do you make of the Super Bomberman Collection from Konami? Will you be getting it digitally now, or are you happy to wait for the physical release? Let us know.