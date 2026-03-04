Ahead of the 10th of March (aka Mario Day), Nintendo has announced it will be expanding the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service for the Switch and Switch 2.

These three titles arriving on Mario Day include two Virtual Boy games and one Game Boy Advance title, with all of these titles requiring users to have access to the Expansion Pack tier. Here's what you can expect:

Virtual Boy

Game Boy Advance

Once again, you'll need to have access to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier. You can find out what other games are available on this service in our full guide here on Nintendo Life.