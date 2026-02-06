Last year, during The Game Awards, it was announced the talented team at Saber Interactive would be reviving the Turok IP with a new game known as Turok: Origins.

Now, in an update during Nintendo's latest Partner Showcase, it's been revealed the new sci-fi shooter (featuring both first and third-person perspectives) will be releasing on the Switch 2 later this year in fall 2026.

Here's some information about the intergalactic story, which will see you fighting for survival against a terrifying alien threat:

"In Turok: Origins, players will take on the mantle of the ancient Order of the Turok, heroic guardians of unimaginable power locked in a battle for survival against ferocious creatures and a terrifying alien threat that seeks to destroy all human life in the galaxy."

Guardians will be able to fight solo or in online co-op as they take on a variety of creatures, dinosaurs and bosses across a range of environments. There will also be the ability to unlock and upgrade advanced weaponry and DNA Powers.

Saber is the same team that worked on and helped out with multiple ports during the Switch generation including titles such as World War Z, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition and Crysis Remastered.