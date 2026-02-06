If you're planning on getting Digimon Story Time Stranger for the original Switch, in case you missed it, there'll be an upgrade similar to what Bandai Namco offered with Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! ZERO.

If you boot up the Switch version of the title on the Switch 2, you'll be able to download a free update that will give you graphical improvements, which are the equivalent of the Switch 2 version. Here's the rundown:

"When playing the Nintendo Switch version of Digimon Story Time Stranger on the Nintendo Switch 2 version...Graphics will be improved to the equivalent of the Nintendo Switch 2 version after downloading the update data."

As previously noted, on Switch 2, you'll have access to 'Performance' and 'Quality' mode options, and if you return to the Switch version, the "graphics will revert" and these options will not be available. Here are the resolution and performance specs once again:

"On Nintendo Switch 2, players will have the option of playing in Quality Mode (4K HDR, up to 30FPS docked; Full HD, up to 30FPS handheld) or Performance Mode (Full HD, up to 60FPS docked and handheld)."

According to online listings, the Switch 2 version of this title is a Game-Key Card while the original Switch version is a full physical release. So if you're a collector, the Switch release might be your best option when the game launches on these platforms in July.