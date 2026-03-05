Pokémon Pokopia: Complete Pokédex, All Pokémon Habitats

|1
|Bulbasaur
|Grow
|Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4
|??
|All day
|All weather
|2
|Ivysaur
|Grow
|??
|Field of Flowers - Wildflowers x8
|All day
|All weather
|3
|Venusaur
|4
|Charmander
|Burn
|Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4
|All day
|Sunny, Cloudy
|5
|Charmeleon
|Burn
|Campsite - Campfire, Straw Table, Straw Stool
|All day
|Sunny, Cloudy
|6
|Charizard
|7
|Squirtle
|Water
|Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4
|Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|8
|Wartortle
|Water
|Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|9
|Blastoise
|10
|Pidgey
|Fly, Search
|Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4
|Elevated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, High-up Location
|Morning, Daytime, Evening
|All weather
|11
|Pidgeotto
|Fly, Search
|Elevated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, High-up Location
|Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4
|Morning, Daytime, Evening
|All weather
|12
|Pidgeot
|13
|Oddish
|Grow
|Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4
|Nighttime
|All weather
|14
|Gloom
|Grow
|Tropical Vibes - Large Palm Tre x1, Seashore Flowers x4
|All day
|All weather
|15
|Vileplume
|16
|Bellossom
|Grow, Hype
|Chansey Resting Area - Hedge (any) x6, Seat (wide) x1, Chansey Plant x1
|All day
|All weather
|17
|Paras
|Search
|Elevated Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4, High-up Location
|??
|All day
|All weather
|18
|Parasect
|19
|Venonat
|Search
|Illuminated Tall Grass - Tall Grass (any) x4, Lighting (any) x1
|Illuminated Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Streetlight (any) x1
|Nighttime
|All weather
|20
|Venomoth
|Search
|Illuminated Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Streetlight (any) x1
|Illuminated Tall Grass - Tall Grass (any) x4, Lighting (any) x1
|Nighttime
|All weather
|21
|Bellsprout
|Grow, Litter
|Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4
|All day
|All weather
|22
|Weepinbell
|Grow, Litter
|Irresistable Scent and Glow - Pitcher-plant pot x1, Plated Food x1, Mushroom Lamp x1
|??
|All day
|All weather
|23
|Victreebel
|Grow, Chop
|??
|Flowery Table - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Small Vase x1
|All day
|All weather
|24
|Slowpoke
|Water, Yawn
|Seaside Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Ocean Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|25
|Slowbro
|Water, Trade
|Fishing Pond - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Water x1
|Bed With Plush - Bed (any) x1, Doll (any) x1
|Seaside Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Ocean Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|26
|Slowking
|Water, Teleport
|Fishing Pond - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Water x1
|Bed With Plush - Bed (any) x1, Doll (any) x1
|Seaside Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Ocean Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|27
|Magnetite
|Generate
|Factory Storage - Stretlight (any) x1, Control Unit x1, Metal Drum x1, Jumbled Cords x1
|All day
|All weather
|28
|Magneton
|29
|Magnezone
|30
|Onix
|Crush, Bulldoze
|Smooth Tall Grass - Dry Tall Graxx x4, Smooth Rock x1
|All day
|All weather
|31
|Steelix
|32
|Cubone
|Build
|Grave with Flowers - Wildflowers x1, Gravestone x1
|All day
|All weather
|33
|Marowak
|Build
|Grave with Flowers - Wildflowers x1, Gravestone x2
|All day
|All weather
|34
|35
|Hitmonlee
|Trade
|Urgent Care - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, First Aid Kit x1
|All day
|All weather
|36
|Hitmonchan
|Trade
|Exercise Resting Spot - Punching Bag x1, Seat (any) x1
|All day
|All weather
|37
|Hitmontop
|Trade
|Gym First Aid - Table (any) x1, Punching Bag x1, First Aid Kit x1
|All day
|All weather
|38
|39
|40
|41
|Tangrowth
|Appraise
|??
|??
|??
|42
|Scyther
|Chop
|Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4
|All day
|All weather
|43
|Scizor
|Chop
|Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4
|All day
|All weather
|44
|Pinsir
|Chop, Build
|Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4
|All day
|All weather
|45
|Magikarp
|??
|Ocean Fishing Spot - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Ocean Water x1
|All day
|All weather
|46
|Gyarados
|Water
|??
|??
|??
|47
|Ditto
|Transform
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|48
|Hoothoot
|Trade, Fly
|Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4
|Elevated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, High-up Location
|Gently Lit Bed - Bed (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Slender Candle x1
|Nighttime
|All weather
|49
|Noctowl
|50
|Heracross
|Chop, Build
|Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4
|All day
|All weather
|51
|Volbeat
|52
|Illumise
|Hype
|Hydrated Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4, Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|53
|54
|55
|Cacnea
|Grow
|Sunny Day Site - Castform Weather Charm (sun) x2, Plated Food x1
|All day
|Sunny
|56
|Cacturne
|Grow, Litter
|Tree-shaded flower bed - Berry Tree (any) x1, Wildflowers x4
|Nighttime
|All weather
|57
|Combee
|Litter
|Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4
|All day
|All weather
|58
|Vespiquen
|Gather Honey, Search
|Field of Flowers - Wildflowers x8
|All day
|All weather
|59
|Shellos
|Water
|Road Sign - Arrow Sign x1, Wooden Path x3
|All day
|All weather
|60
|Gastrodon
|Water, Trade
|Ocean Fishing Spot - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Ocean Water x1
|All day
|All weather
|61
|Drifloon
|Dream Island
|Riding Warm Updrafts - Campfire x3
|All day
|All weather
|62
|Drifblim
|Fly, Gather
|Plush Central - Arcanine Doll x1, Pikachu Doll x1, Dragonite Doll x1, Eevee Doll x1
|All day
|All weather
|63
|Drilbur
|Search
|Fresh Veggie Field - Vegetable field (any) x8
|All day
|All weather
|64
|Excadrill
|Search
Chop
|Fresh Veggie Field - Vegetable field (any) x8
|All day
|All weather
|65
|Timburr
|Build
|Boulder-shaded tall grass - Tall Grass x4, Large Boulder x1
|All day
|All weather
|66
|Gurdurr
|Build
|Large Luggage Carrier - Cart x1, Wooden Crate x2
|Boulder-shaded tall grass - Tall Grass x4, Large Boulder x1
|All day
|All weather
|67
|Conkeldurr
|Build, Crush
|Construction Site Generator - Furnace x1, Iron Scaffold x2, Iron Pipes x1
|All day
|All weather
|68
|Litwick
|Burn
|Creepy Grave Offering - Eerie Candle x2, Gravestone x1, Plated Food x1
|All day
|All weather
|69
|Lampent
|70
|Chandelure
|71
|Axew
|Chop
|Lumberjack's Workplace - Log Chair x1, Cart x1, Tree Stump (any) x1, Log Table x1
|??
|All day
|All weather
|72
|Fraxure
|Chop
|Lumberjack's Workplace - Log Chair x1, Cart x1, Tree Stump (any) x1, Log Table x1
|??
|All day
|All weather
|73
|Harxorus
|74
|Goomy
|Water
|Rain Dance Site - Castform Weather Charm (rain) x2, Plated Food x1
|Tree-shaded flower bed - Berry Tree (any) x1, Wildflowers x4
|All day
|Rain
|75
|Sliggoo
|Water
|Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|All day
|Rain
|76
|Goodra
|77
|Cramorant
|Fly, Water
|Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|78
|Pichu
|Generate
|Picnic Set - Seat (any) x2, Table (any) x1, Picnic Basket x1
|All day
|All weather
|79
|Pikachu (Peakychu)
|Illuminate
|??
|??
|??
|80
|Raichu
|Generate, Hype
|Nature's Market - Large Tree (any) x1, Large Boulder x1, Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1
|All day
|All weather
|81
|Zubat
|Search
|Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4
|Park Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Garbage Bin x1
|Nighttime
|All weather
|82
|Golbat
|Search
|Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4
|Nighttime
|All weather
|83
|Crobat
|Search
Chop
|Trash Disposal Site - Utility Pole x1, Garbage Bags x1
|Nighttime
|All weather
|84
|Meowth
|Trade
|Working the Register - Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1
|All day
|All weather
|85
|Persian
|86
|Psyduck
|Search
|Hot-spring Shower - Shower x1, Seat (any) x1, Hot-spring Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|87
|Golduck
|88
|Growlithe
|Burn, Search
|Resort Meal Prep - Large Palm Tree x1, Seat (any) x1, Plated Food x1. Campfire x1
|Perpetual Mess - Cardboard Boxes x1, Toy (any) x1
|All day
|All weather
|89
|Arcanine
|Burn, Search
|??
|Mini Museum - Post (any) x3, Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1, Lost Relic (large) x1
|All day
|All weather
|90
|Farfetch'd
|Chop, Build
|All Packed Up - Cart x1, Cardboard Boxes x2
|All day
|All weather
|91
|92
|93
|94
|95
|96
|Voltorb
|Generate, Explode
|??
|Park Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Garbage Bin x1
|All day
|All weather
|97
|Electrode
|Generate, Explode
|??
|Park Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Garbage Bin x1
|All day
|All weather
|98
|Exeggcute
|Grow, Teleport
|??
|Tropical Vibes - Large Palm Tre x1, Seashore Flowers x4
|All day
|All weather
|99
|Exeggutor
|Grow, Teleport
|??
|Tropical Vibes - Large Palm Tre x1, Seashore Flowers x4
|100
|Happiny
|Trade
|Working the Register - Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1
|Alarm Clock Sleep Zone - Bed (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Alarm Clock x1
|All day
|All weather
|101
|Chansey
|102
|Blissey
|103
|Elekid
|Generate
|Vending Machine Set - Waste Bin (any) x1, Vending Machine x1
|All day
|All weather
|104
|Electabuzz
|105
|Electivire
|Generate, Crush
|??
Vending Machine Set - Waste Bin (any) x1, Vending Machine x1
|All day
|All weather
|106
|Lapras
|Water
|Tropical Seaside - Large Palm Tree x1, Hedge (any) x4, Ocean Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|107
|108
|Snorlax (Mosslax)
|Eat
|Gourmet's Atar - Offering Dish x1
|All day
|All weather
|109
|Spinarak
|Litter
|Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4
|All day
|All weather
|110
|Ariados
|Litter
|Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4
|All day
|All weather
|111
|Mareep
|Generate, Litter
|Knitting Table - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Knitting Supplies x1
|Overgrowth Vending Machine - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Vending Machine x1
|All day
|All weather
|112
|Flaaffy
|Generate, Litter
|??
|Knitting Table - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Knitting Supplies x1
|All day
|All weather
|113
|Ampharos
|114
|Azurill
|Water, Hype
|Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|Perpetual Mess - Cardboard Boxes x1, Toy (any) x1
|All day
|All weather
|115
|Marill
|Water, Hype
|Dock - Walkway x4, Streetlight (any) x1, Ocean Water x2
|Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|116
|Azumarill
|Dock - Walkway x4, Streetlight (any) x1, Ocean Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|117
|Wooper
|Litter
|Marshy Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Muddy Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|118
|119
|Smeargle (Smearguru)
|Paint
|??
|??
|??
|120
|Torchic
|Burn
|Chirp-chirp Meal - Wooden Birdhouse x1, Table (any) x1, Plated Food x1
|Resort Meal Prep - Large Palm Tree x1, Seat (any) x1, Plated Food x1, Campfire x1
|All day
|All weather
|121
|Combusken
|Burn, Build
|Furnace Spot - Metal Drum x1, Furnace x1
|Resort Meal Prep - Large Palm Tree x1, Seat (any) x1, Plated Food x1, Campfire x1
|All day
|All weather
|122
|Blaziken
|123
|Wingull
|Water, Fly
|??
|Windy Flower Bed - Windmill x1, Seashore Flowers x4
|Morning, Daytime, Evening
|All weather
|124
|Pelliper
|125
|Makuhita
|Build, Bulldoze
|Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4
|All Packed Up - Cart x1, Cardboard Boxes x2
|All day
|All weather
|126
|Hariyama
|Build, Bulldoze
|Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4
|All Packed Up - Cart x1, Cardboard Boxes x2
|All day
|All weather
|127
|128
|Piplup
|Water
|Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|129
|Prinplup
|Water, Trade
|Waterwheel Spot - Waterwheel x1, Water x2. Waterfall x1
|Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2
|All day
|All weather
|130
|Empoleon
|131
|Audino
|Trade
|Working the Register - Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1
|All day
|All weather
|132
|Trubbish
|Recycle
|Trash Collection Site - Waste Bin (any) x1, Sign (any) x1, Garbage Bags x1
|All day
|All weather
|133
|Garbodor
|134
|Zorua
|Trade
|Breezy Flower Bed - Seashore Flowers x4
|All day
|All weather
|135
|Zoroark
|Trade, Chop
|??
|Breezy Flower Bed - Seashore Flowers x4
|All day
|All weather
|136
|Minccino
|Gather
|Changing Area - Closet (any) x1, Mirror (large) x1
|??
|All day
|All weather
|137
|Cinccino
|138
|Grubbin
|Chop
|Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4
|??
|All day
|All weather
|139
|Charjabug
|140
|Vikavolt
|141
|142
|Pawmi
|Generate
|Breezy Flower Bed - Seashore Flowers x4
|Tantalizing Restaurant - Seat (any) x1, Menu Board x1, Table (any) x1, Plated Food x1
|All day
|All weather
|143
|Pawmo
|Generate, Crush
|Tantalizing Restaurant - Seat (any) x1, Menu Board x1, Table (any) x1, Plated Food x1
|Cafe Space - Seat (any) x1, Potted Plant (any) x1, Counter x2, Mug x1, Menu Board x1
|All day
|All weather
|144
|Pawmot
|Generate, Crush
|Cafe Space - Seat (any) x1, Potted Plant (any) x1, Counter x2, Mug x1, Menu Board x1
|All day
|All weather
|145
|146
|147
|148
|Cleffa
|149
|Clefairy
|150
|Clefable
|151
|152
|153
|154
|Diglett
|155
|Dugtrio
|156
|Machop
|157
|Machoke
|158
|Machamp
|159
|Geodude
|160
|Graveller
|161
|Golem
|162
|Magby
|163
|Magmar
|164
|Magmortar
|165
|Bonsly
|166
|Sudowoodo
|167
|168
|169
|Larvitar
|170
|Pupitar
|171
|Tyranitar
|172
|Lotad
|173
|Lombre
|174
|Ludicolo
|175
|176
|Torkoal
|177
|Kricketot
|178
|Kricketune
|179
|180
|Riolu
|181
|Lucario
|182
|Rotom (DJ Rotom)
|183
|184
|185
|Rowlett
|186
|Dartrix
|187
|Decidueye
|188
|Scorbunny
|189
|Raboot
|190
|Cinderace
|191
|Skwovet
|192
|Greedent (Chef Dente)
|193
|Rolycoly
|194
|Carkol
|195
|Coalossal
|196
|197
|198
|Fidough
|199
|Daschbun
|200
|Charcadet
|201
|Armarouge
|202
|Ceruledge
|203
|Glimmet
|204
|Glimmora
|205
|Gimmighoul
|206
|Gholdengo
|207
|Vulpix
|208
|Ninetales
|209
|Poliwag
|210
|Poliwhirl
|211
|Poliwrath
|212
|Politoed
|213
|Abra
|214
|Kadabra
|215
|Alakazam
|216
|Mime Jr
|217
|Mr Mime
|218
|Porygon
|219
|Porygon2
|220
|Porygon-Z
|221
|Dratini
|222
|Dragonair
|223
|Dragonite
|224
|Cyndaquil
|225
|Quilava
|226
|Typhlosion
|227
|Misdreavus
|228
|Mismagius
|229
|Girafarig
|230
|Farigiraf
|231
|Ralts
|232
|Kirlia
|233
|Gardevoir
|234
|Gallade
|235
|236
|237
|Trapinch
|238
|Vibrava
|239
|Flygon
|240
|Swablu
|241
|Altaria
|242
|Duskull
|243
|Dusclops
|244
|Dusknoir
|245
|Beldum
|246
|Metang
|247
|Metagross
|248
|Snivy
|249
|Servine
|250
|Serperior
|251
|Froakie
|252
|Frogadier
|253
|Greninja
|254
|255
|256
|257
|Rookidee
|258
|Corvisquire
|259
|Corviknight
|260
|Dreepy
|261
|Drakloak
|262
|Dragapult
|263
|Sprigatito
|264
|Floragato
|265
|Meowscarada
|266
|267
|268
|269
|270
|Tinkaton (Tinkmaster)
|271
|272
|Cranidos
|273
|Rampardos
|274
|275
|276
|Tyrunt
|277
|Tyrantrum
|278
|279
|280
|Eevee
|Trade
|Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4
|All day
|All weather
|281
|Vaporeon
|Water
|Boundless Blue Beverage - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Soda Float x1
|282
|Jolteon
|Generate
|Electrifying Potatoes - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Fried Potatoes x1
|283
|Flareon
|Burn
|Burning-hot Spice - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Pizza x1
|284
|Espeon
|Gather
|Elegant Daytime Treats - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Afternoon Tea Set x1
|Morning, Daytime, Evening
|All weather
|285
|Umbreon
|Search
|Dark-chocolate Cookies - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Chocolate Cookies x1
|Nighttime
|All weather
|286
|Leafeon
|Grow
|Leafy Greens Sandwich - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Sandwiches x1
|287
|Glaceon
|Trade
|Chilly Shaved Ice - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Shaved Ice x1
|288
|Sylveon
|Hype
|Lovely Ribbon Cake - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Ribbon Cake x1
|289
|Kyogre
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|290
|Raikou
|Generate
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|291
|292
|293
|Volcanion