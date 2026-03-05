Pokémon Pokopia: Complete Pokédex, All Pokémon Habitats

Just because you're not catching Pokémon, doesn't mean there isn't a Pokédex. In Pokémon Pokopia, you need to tend to the environment to attract Pokémon back to their natural habitats, and doing so will add them to your Pokédex.

This guide covers the complete Pokédex and Habitat Dex in Pokopia, with all the information you need to find every single 'mon, what weather conditions you need to meet, what time of day they're available, and what Specialties they have.

Note: We haven't quite "caught 'em all" yet, so consider this guide a work-in-progress. We'll have this finished up as soon as we can!

Complete Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex & Habitat Dex - All Pokémon Locations

Below is a list of every single Pokémon you can befriend in Pokémon Pokopia, including every single Habitat you can find them in. As always, you can click on the headers to sort them alphabetically or by Pokédex number.

Alongside the habitats, we've also detailed the time of day and weather conditions required to get each Pokémon, along with every single Specialty.

POKÉDEX NUMBER POKÉMON NAME SPECIALTIES HABITAT NO. 1 HABITAT NO. 2 HABITAT NO. 3 TIME WEATHER 1 Bulbasaur Grow Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4 ?? All day All weather 2 Ivysaur Grow ?? Field of Flowers - Wildflowers x8 All day All weather 3 Venusaur 4 Charmander Burn Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4 All day Sunny, Cloudy 5 Charmeleon Burn Campsite - Campfire, Straw Table, Straw Stool All day Sunny, Cloudy 6 Charizard 7 Squirtle Water Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4 Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2 All day All weather 8 Wartortle Water Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2 9 Blastoise 10 Pidgey Fly, Search Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4 Elevated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, High-up Location Morning, Daytime, Evening All weather 11 Pidgeotto Fly, Search Elevated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, High-up Location Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4 Morning, Daytime, Evening All weather 12 Pidgeot 13 Oddish Grow Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4 Nighttime All weather 14 Gloom Grow Tropical Vibes - Large Palm Tre x1, Seashore Flowers x4 All day All weather 15 Vileplume 16 Bellossom Grow, Hype Chansey Resting Area - Hedge (any) x6, Seat (wide) x1, Chansey Plant x1 All day All weather 17 Paras Search Elevated Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4, High-up Location ?? All day All weather 18 Parasect 19 Venonat Search Illuminated Tall Grass - Tall Grass (any) x4, Lighting (any) x1 Illuminated Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Streetlight (any) x1 Nighttime All weather 20 Venomoth Search Illuminated Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Streetlight (any) x1 Illuminated Tall Grass - Tall Grass (any) x4, Lighting (any) x1 Nighttime All weather 21 Bellsprout Grow, Litter Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4 All day All weather 22 Weepinbell Grow, Litter Irresistable Scent and Glow - Pitcher-plant pot x1, Plated Food x1, Mushroom Lamp x1 ?? All day All weather 23 Victreebel Grow, Chop ?? Flowery Table - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Small Vase x1 All day All weather 24 Slowpoke Water, Yawn Seaside Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Ocean Water x2 All day All weather 25 Slowbro Water, Trade Fishing Pond - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Water x1 Bed With Plush - Bed (any) x1, Doll (any) x1 Seaside Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Ocean Water x2 All day All weather 26 Slowking Water, Teleport Fishing Pond - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Water x1 Bed With Plush - Bed (any) x1, Doll (any) x1 Seaside Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Ocean Water x2 All day All weather 27 Magnetite Generate Factory Storage - Stretlight (any) x1, Control Unit x1, Metal Drum x1, Jumbled Cords x1 All day All weather 28 Magneton 29 Magnezone 30 Onix Crush, Bulldoze Smooth Tall Grass - Dry Tall Graxx x4, Smooth Rock x1 All day All weather 31 Steelix 32 Cubone Build Grave with Flowers - Wildflowers x1, Gravestone x1 All day All weather 33 Marowak Build Grave with Flowers - Wildflowers x1, Gravestone x2 All day All weather 34 35 Hitmonlee Trade Urgent Care - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, First Aid Kit x1 All day All weather 36 Hitmonchan Trade Exercise Resting Spot - Punching Bag x1, Seat (any) x1 All day All weather 37 Hitmontop Trade Gym First Aid - Table (any) x1, Punching Bag x1, First Aid Kit x1 All day All weather 38 39 40 41 Tangrowth Appraise ?? ?? ?? 42 Scyther Chop Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4 All day All weather 43 Scizor Chop Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4 All day All weather 44 Pinsir Chop, Build Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4 All day All weather 45 Magikarp ?? Ocean Fishing Spot - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Ocean Water x1 All day All weather 46 Gyarados Water ?? ?? ?? 47 Ditto Transform N/A N/A N/A 48 Hoothoot Trade, Fly Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4 Elevated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, High-up Location Gently Lit Bed - Bed (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Slender Candle x1 Nighttime All weather 49 Noctowl 50 Heracross Chop, Build Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4 All day All weather 51 Volbeat 52 Illumise Hype Hydrated Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4, Water x2 All day All weather 53 54 55 Cacnea Grow Sunny Day Site - Castform Weather Charm (sun) x2, Plated Food x1 All day Sunny 56 Cacturne Grow, Litter Tree-shaded flower bed - Berry Tree (any) x1, Wildflowers x4 Nighttime All weather 57 Combee Litter Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4 All day All weather 58 Vespiquen Gather Honey, Search Field of Flowers - Wildflowers x8 All day All weather 59 Shellos Water Road Sign - Arrow Sign x1, Wooden Path x3 All day All weather 60 Gastrodon Water, Trade Ocean Fishing Spot - Fishing Rod x1, Seat (any) x1, Ocean Water x1 All day All weather 61 Drifloon Dream Island Riding Warm Updrafts - Campfire x3 All day All weather 62 Drifblim Fly, Gather Plush Central - Arcanine Doll x1, Pikachu Doll x1, Dragonite Doll x1, Eevee Doll x1 All day All weather 63 Drilbur Search Fresh Veggie Field - Vegetable field (any) x8 All day All weather 64 Excadrill Search Chop Fresh Veggie Field - Vegetable field (any) x8 All day All weather 65 Timburr Build Boulder-shaded tall grass - Tall Grass x4, Large Boulder x1 All day All weather 66 Gurdurr Build Large Luggage Carrier - Cart x1, Wooden Crate x2 Boulder-shaded tall grass - Tall Grass x4, Large Boulder x1 All day All weather 67 Conkeldurr Build, Crush Construction Site Generator - Furnace x1, Iron Scaffold x2, Iron Pipes x1 All day All weather 68 Litwick Burn Creepy Grave Offering - Eerie Candle x2, Gravestone x1, Plated Food x1 All day All weather 69 Lampent 70 Chandelure 71 Axew Chop Lumberjack's Workplace - Log Chair x1, Cart x1, Tree Stump (any) x1, Log Table x1 ?? All day All weather 72 Fraxure Chop Lumberjack's Workplace - Log Chair x1, Cart x1, Tree Stump (any) x1, Log Table x1 ?? All day All weather 73 Harxorus 74 Goomy Water Rain Dance Site - Castform Weather Charm (rain) x2, Plated Food x1 Tree-shaded flower bed - Berry Tree (any) x1, Wildflowers x4 All day Rain 75 Sliggoo Water Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2 All day Rain 76 Goodra 77 Cramorant Fly, Water Hydrated Tall Grass - Tall Grass x4, Water x2 All day All weather 78 Pichu Generate Picnic Set - Seat (any) x2, Table (any) x1, Picnic Basket x1 All day All weather 79 Pikachu (Peakychu) Illuminate ?? ?? ?? 80 Raichu Generate, Hype Nature's Market - Large Tree (any) x1, Large Boulder x1, Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1 All day All weather 81 Zubat Search Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4 Park Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Garbage Bin x1 Nighttime All weather 82 Golbat Search Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4 Nighttime All weather 83 Crobat Search Chop Trash Disposal Site - Utility Pole x1, Garbage Bags x1 Nighttime All weather 84 Meowth Trade Working the Register - Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1 All day All weather 85 Persian 86 Psyduck Search Hot-spring Shower - Shower x1, Seat (any) x1, Hot-spring Water x2 All day All weather 87 Golduck 88 Growlithe Burn, Search Resort Meal Prep - Large Palm Tree x1, Seat (any) x1, Plated Food x1. Campfire x1 Perpetual Mess - Cardboard Boxes x1, Toy (any) x1 All day All weather 89 Arcanine Burn, Search ?? Mini Museum - Post (any) x3, Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1, Lost Relic (large) x1 All day All weather 90 Farfetch'd Chop, Build All Packed Up - Cart x1, Cardboard Boxes x2 All day All weather 91 92 93 94 95 96 Voltorb Generate, Explode ?? Park Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Garbage Bin x1 All day All weather 97 Electrode Generate, Explode ?? Park Bench - Seat (wide) x1, Garbage Bin x1 All day All weather 98 Exeggcute Grow, Teleport ?? Tropical Vibes - Large Palm Tre x1, Seashore Flowers x4 All day All weather 99 Exeggutor Grow, Teleport ?? Tropical Vibes - Large Palm Tre x1, Seashore Flowers x4 100 Happiny Trade Working the Register - Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1 Alarm Clock Sleep Zone - Bed (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Alarm Clock x1 All day All weather 101 Chansey 102 Blissey 103 Elekid Generate Vending Machine Set - Waste Bin (any) x1, Vending Machine x1 All day All weather 104 Electabuzz 105 Electivire Generate, Crush ?? Vending Machine Set - Waste Bin (any) x1, Vending Machine x1 All day All weather 106 Lapras Water Tropical Seaside - Large Palm Tree x1, Hedge (any) x4, Ocean Water x2 All day All weather 107 108 Snorlax (Mosslax) Eat Gourmet's Atar - Offering Dish x1 All day All weather 109 Spinarak Litter Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4 All day All weather 110 Ariados Litter Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4 All day All weather 111 Mareep Generate, Litter Knitting Table - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Knitting Supplies x1 Overgrowth Vending Machine - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Vending Machine x1 All day All weather 112 Flaaffy Generate, Litter ?? Knitting Table - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Knitting Supplies x1 All day All weather 113 Ampharos 114 Azurill Water, Hype Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2 Perpetual Mess - Cardboard Boxes x1, Toy (any) x1 All day All weather 115 Marill Water, Hype Dock - Walkway x4, Streetlight (any) x1, Ocean Water x2 Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2 All day All weather 116 Azumarill Dock - Walkway x4, Streetlight (any) x1, Ocean Water x2 All day All weather 117 Wooper Litter Marshy Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Muddy Water x2 All day All weather 118 119 Smeargle (Smearguru) Paint ?? ?? ?? 120 Torchic Burn Chirp-chirp Meal - Wooden Birdhouse x1, Table (any) x1, Plated Food x1 Resort Meal Prep - Large Palm Tree x1, Seat (any) x1, Plated Food x1, Campfire x1 All day All weather 121 Combusken Burn, Build Furnace Spot - Metal Drum x1, Furnace x1 Resort Meal Prep - Large Palm Tree x1, Seat (any) x1, Plated Food x1, Campfire x1 All day All weather 122 Blaziken 123 Wingull Water, Fly ?? Windy Flower Bed - Windmill x1, Seashore Flowers x4 Morning, Daytime, Evening All weather 124 Pelliper 125 Makuhita Build, Bulldoze Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4 All Packed Up - Cart x1, Cardboard Boxes x2 All day All weather 126 Hariyama Build, Bulldoze Tree-Shaded Yellow Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Yellow Tall Grass x4 All Packed Up - Cart x1, Cardboard Boxes x2 All day All weather 127 128 Piplup Water Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2 All day All weather 129 Prinplup Water, Trade Waterwheel Spot - Waterwheel x1, Water x2. Waterfall x1 Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4, Water x2 All day All weather 130 Empoleon 131 Audino Trade Working the Register - Table (any) x2, Cash Register x1 All day All weather 132 Trubbish Recycle Trash Collection Site - Waste Bin (any) x1, Sign (any) x1, Garbage Bags x1 All day All weather 133 Garbodor 134 Zorua Trade Breezy Flower Bed - Seashore Flowers x4 All day All weather 135 Zoroark Trade, Chop ?? Breezy Flower Bed - Seashore Flowers x4 All day All weather 136 Minccino Gather Changing Area - Closet (any) x1, Mirror (large) x1 ?? All day All weather 137 Cinccino 138 Grubbin Chop Yellow Tall Grass - Yellow Tall Grass x4 ?? All day All weather 139 Charjabug 140 Vikavolt 141 142 Pawmi Generate Breezy Flower Bed - Seashore Flowers x4 Tantalizing Restaurant - Seat (any) x1, Menu Board x1, Table (any) x1, Plated Food x1 All day All weather 143 Pawmo Generate, Crush Tantalizing Restaurant - Seat (any) x1, Menu Board x1, Table (any) x1, Plated Food x1 Cafe Space - Seat (any) x1, Potted Plant (any) x1, Counter x2, Mug x1, Menu Board x1 All day All weather 144 Pawmot Generate, Crush Cafe Space - Seat (any) x1, Potted Plant (any) x1, Counter x2, Mug x1, Menu Board x1 All day All weather 145 146 147 148 Cleffa 149 Clefairy 150 Clefable 151 152 153 154 Diglett 155 Dugtrio 156 Machop 157 Machoke 158 Machamp 159 Geodude 160 Graveller 161 Golem 162 Magby 163 Magmar 164 Magmortar 165 Bonsly 166 Sudowoodo 167 168 169 Larvitar 170 Pupitar 171 Tyranitar 172 Lotad 173 Lombre 174 Ludicolo 175 176 Torkoal 177 Kricketot 178 Kricketune 179 180 Riolu 181 Lucario 182 Rotom (DJ Rotom) 183 184 185 Rowlett 186 Dartrix 187 Decidueye 188 Scorbunny 189 Raboot 190 Cinderace 191 Skwovet 192 Greedent (Chef Dente) 193 Rolycoly 194 Carkol 195 Coalossal 196 197 198 Fidough 199 Daschbun 200 Charcadet 201 Armarouge 202 Ceruledge 203 Glimmet 204 Glimmora 205 Gimmighoul 206 Gholdengo 207 Vulpix 208 Ninetales 209 Poliwag 210 Poliwhirl 211 Poliwrath 212 Politoed 213 Abra 214 Kadabra 215 Alakazam 216 Mime Jr 217 Mr Mime 218 Porygon 219 Porygon2 220 Porygon-Z 221 Dratini 222 Dragonair 223 Dragonite 224 Cyndaquil 225 Quilava 226 Typhlosion 227 Misdreavus 228 Mismagius 229 Girafarig 230 Farigiraf 231 Ralts 232 Kirlia 233 Gardevoir 234 Gallade 235 236 237 Trapinch 238 Vibrava 239 Flygon 240 Swablu 241 Altaria 242 Duskull 243 Dusclops 244 Dusknoir 245 Beldum 246 Metang 247 Metagross 248 Snivy 249 Servine 250 Serperior 251 Froakie 252 Frogadier 253 Greninja 254 255 256 257 Rookidee 258 Corvisquire 259 Corviknight 260 Dreepy 261 Drakloak 262 Dragapult 263 Sprigatito 264 Floragato 265 Meowscarada 266 267 268 269 270 Tinkaton (Tinkmaster) 271 272 Cranidos 273 Rampardos 274 275 276 Tyrunt 277 Tyrantrum 278 279 280 Eevee Trade Pretty Flower Bed - Wildflowers x4 All day All weather 281 Vaporeon Water Boundless Blue Beverage - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Soda Float x1 282 Jolteon Generate Electrifying Potatoes - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Fried Potatoes x1 283 Flareon Burn Burning-hot Spice - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Pizza x1 284 Espeon Gather Elegant Daytime Treats - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Afternoon Tea Set x1 Morning, Daytime, Evening All weather 285 Umbreon Search Dark-chocolate Cookies - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Chocolate Cookies x1 Nighttime All weather 286 Leafeon Grow Leafy Greens Sandwich - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Sandwiches x1 287 Glaceon Trade Chilly Shaved Ice - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Shaved Ice x1 288 Sylveon Hype Lovely Ribbon Cake - Seat (any) x1, Table (any) x1, Ribbon Cake x1 289 Kyogre N/A N/A N/A N/A 290 Raikou Generate N/A N/A N/A 291 292 293 Volcanion

Pokédex Rewards

You'll get a brand new recipes for every 10 Pokémon that you register in your Pokédex, so it's well worth doing, especially if you want to go all-out and get creative.

We'll list all the recipes you can get from completing your Pokédex soon!

Habitat Dex - Grass, Flowers & Hedges

In your Habitat Dex (and our Pokédex above), you'll notice there are a few different types of Grass, Flower, and Hedge types, and. These are usually region-specific — sans the multiplayer Palette Town, where you can use all types of Flower and Grass.

All Grass Variations

Remember you can either pull up grass from the ground using Leafage or move patches of grass using Rototiller.

Tall Grass (any) - this means you can use any kind of grass from any region on watered/green grass patches

Tall Grass - Withered Wasteland only

Yellow Tall Grass - Bleak Beach only

Red Tall Grass - Rocky Ridges only

Pink Tall Grass - Sparkling Skylands only

Dry Tall Grass (any) - this means you can use any kind of grass from any region on dry patches

Dry Tall Grass - Withered Wasteland only (dry patches)

Dry Yellow Tall Grass - Bleak Beach only (dry patches)

Dry Red Tall Grass - Rocky Ridges only (dry patches)

Dry Pink Tall Grass - Sparkling Skylands only (dry patches)

All Flower Variations

As with grass, you can move a single square of flowers using Rototiller or you can grow them from scratch using seeds bought from the local Pokémon Center.

Wildflowers (pink) - Withered Wasteland only

Seashore Flowers (purple) - Bleak Beach only

Mountain Flowers (dark blue) - Rocky Ridges only

Skyland Flowers (white or blue) - Sparkling Skylands only

All Hedge Variations

Ranging from bushes to trimmed hedges, you can also pick these up using Rototiller, if you have somewhere nice for them in mind. Oh, nad you can also get seeds for all of these.

Hedge (any) - you can use any hedge from any region to make this Habitat

Adorable Hedge - Withered Wasteland only

Healthy Hedge - Bleak Beach only

Damp Hedge - Rocky Ridges only

Stylish Hedge - Sparkling Skylands only

Pokédex & Habitat Frequently Asked Questions

As this Pokédex is a little different from the mainline games, we've got a few commonly-asked questions about this new version.

How many Pokémon are in Pokopia?

We haven't quite seen everything, but right now there looks to be at least 300 Pokémon to fill out your Pokédex.

This number obviously includes Ditto — that's you! — but that's still a lot of Pocket Monsters.

Can you evolve Pokémon?

Nope! In Pokémon Pokopia, evolution doesn't exist. Is this the consequence of the apocalypse...?

The only way to get evolutions in this game is to find them separately from their smaller selves. Honestly, that's not too bad for a game like this. So don't try and use a Flame Stone on a 'mon, because it'll do nothing.

Can you have multiple of the same Pokémon?

Sadly, you can only befriend one of each Pokémon. So you can't live with a bunch of Dreepy in your house, as much as this editor wants to...

How many different Habitats are there?

There's over 200 Habitats to discover in the game, but like with the Pokédex, we're still in the midst of uncovering all of them.

Keep your eyes peeled and we'll update this guide when we've discovered them all!

How do you discover new Habitats?

You don't need to rely on guesswork to discover new Habitats, as there are a number of ways you can find out what makes a Habitat and which Pokémon will be attracted to those little homes.

Inspect sparkling spots on the ground to find the trace of a Pokémon. This will give you a random Pokémon's Habitat that you've never seen before.

Complete Pokémon Requests, as sometimes you'll need to build a new Habitat as part of that quest.

Buy 'habitat hints' from the Pokémon Center terminal.

Can you change the time of day?

So, technically, yes, but it's a very Animal Crossing-style situation here, as Pokémon Pokopia's day and night cycle follows your internal Switch 2 clock.

So you can probably change the time manually in your system to speed things up. But that wouldn't be in the spirit of things, now, would it?

Now, remember, you're not catching 'em all, you're befriending them all! Check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough for more hints and tips on building, crafting, and making the perfect Pokémon utopia!