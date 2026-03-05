Pokémon Pokopia: Complete Pokédex, All Pokémon Habitats
Image: Nintendo Life

Just because you're not catching Pokémon, doesn't mean there isn't a Pokédex. In Pokémon Pokopia, you need to tend to the environment to attract Pokémon back to their natural habitats, and doing so will add them to your Pokédex.

This guide covers the complete Pokédex and Habitat Dex in Pokopia, with all the information you need to find every single 'mon, what weather conditions you need to meet, what time of day they're available, and what Specialties they have.

Note: We haven't quite "caught 'em all" yet, so consider this guide a work-in-progress. We'll have this finished up as soon as we can!

Complete Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex & Habitat Dex - All Pokémon Locations

Image: Nintendo Life

Below is a list of every single Pokémon you can befriend in Pokémon Pokopia, including every single Habitat you can find them in. As always, you can click on the headers to sort them alphabetically or by Pokédex number.

Alongside the habitats, we've also detailed the time of day and weather conditions required to get each Pokémon, along with every single Specialty.

Pokédex Rewards

You'll get a brand new recipes for every 10 Pokémon that you register in your Pokédex, so it's well worth doing, especially if you want to go all-out and get creative.

We'll list all the recipes you can get from completing your Pokédex soon!

Habitat Dex - Grass, Flowers & Hedges

Image: Nintendo Life

In your Habitat Dex (and our Pokédex above), you'll notice there are a few different types of Grass, Flower, and Hedge types, and. These are usually region-specific — sans the multiplayer Palette Town, where you can use all types of Flower and Grass.

All Grass Variations

Remember you can either pull up grass from the ground using Leafage or move patches of grass using Rototiller.

  • Tall Grass (any) - this means you can use any kind of grass from any region on watered/green grass patches
  • Tall Grass - Withered Wasteland only
  • Yellow Tall Grass - Bleak Beach only
  • Red Tall Grass - Rocky Ridges only
  • Pink Tall Grass - Sparkling Skylands only
  • Dry Tall Grass (any) - this means you can use any kind of grass from any region on dry patches
  • Dry Tall Grass - Withered Wasteland only (dry patches)
  • Dry Yellow Tall Grass - Bleak Beach only (dry patches)
  • Dry Red Tall Grass - Rocky Ridges only (dry patches)
  • Dry Pink Tall Grass - Sparkling Skylands only (dry patches)

All Flower Variations

As with grass, you can move a single square of flowers using Rototiller or you can grow them from scratch using seeds bought from the local Pokémon Center.

  • Wildflowers (pink) - Withered Wasteland only
  • Seashore Flowers (purple) - Bleak Beach only
  • Mountain Flowers (dark blue) - Rocky Ridges only
  • Skyland Flowers (white or blue) - Sparkling Skylands only

All Hedge Variations

Ranging from bushes to trimmed hedges, you can also pick these up using Rototiller, if you have somewhere nice for them in mind. Oh, nad you can also get seeds for all of these.

  • Hedge (any) - you can use any hedge from any region to make this Habitat
  • Adorable Hedge - Withered Wasteland only
  • Healthy Hedge - Bleak Beach only
  • Damp Hedge - Rocky Ridges only
  • Stylish Hedge - Sparkling Skylands only

Pokédex & Habitat Frequently Asked Questions

As this Pokédex is a little different from the mainline games, we've got a few commonly-asked questions about this new version.

How many Pokémon are in Pokopia?

We haven't quite seen everything, but right now there looks to be at least 300 Pokémon to fill out your Pokédex.

This number obviously includes Ditto — that's you! — but that's still a lot of Pocket Monsters.

Can you evolve Pokémon?

Nope! In Pokémon Pokopia, evolution doesn't exist. Is this the consequence of the apocalypse...?

The only way to get evolutions in this game is to find them separately from their smaller selves. Honestly, that's not too bad for a game like this. So don't try and use a Flame Stone on a 'mon, because it'll do nothing.

Can you have multiple of the same Pokémon?

Sadly, you can only befriend one of each Pokémon. So you can't live with a bunch of Dreepy in your house, as much as this editor wants to...

How many different Habitats are there?

There's over 200 Habitats to discover in the game, but like with the Pokédex, we're still in the midst of uncovering all of them.

Keep your eyes peeled and we'll update this guide when we've discovered them all!

How do you discover new Habitats?

You don't need to rely on guesswork to discover new Habitats, as there are a number of ways you can find out what makes a Habitat and which Pokémon will be attracted to those little homes.

  • Inspect sparkling spots on the ground to find the trace of a Pokémon. This will give you a random Pokémon's Habitat that you've never seen before.
  • Complete Pokémon Requests, as sometimes you'll need to build a new Habitat as part of that quest.
  • Buy 'habitat hints' from the Pokémon Center terminal.

Can you change the time of day?

So, technically, yes, but it's a very Animal Crossing-style situation here, as Pokémon Pokopia's day and night cycle follows your internal Switch 2 clock.

So you can probably change the time manually in your system to speed things up. But that wouldn't be in the spirit of things, now, would it?

Now, remember, you're not catching 'em all, you're befriending them all! Check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough for more hints and tips on building, crafting, and making the perfect Pokémon utopia!