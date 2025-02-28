We're celebrating Pokémon Day 2025, which took place on 27th February 2025, by republishing this list of the best Pokémon games of all time. Don't forget, you can get ranking down below, too.

Ranking the best Pokémon games is no easy feat given that many of them are considered among the best games of their particular hardware generation. Then you have to consider just how many spin-off Pokémon video games have hit the gaming world over the last 30 years or so!

To make things a little simpler for everyone, we're going to focus on the mainline list of Pokémon games that have graced our gaming consoles. These are the games that introduced a new generation of Pokémon to the mix, their sequels, their ultimate versions, and indeed the remakes of these games.

Without further ado then — and with those minor caveats in mind — here's our list of the very best Pokémon games ranked for you!

21. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 18th Nov 2022 ( USA ) / 18th Nov 2022 ( UK/EU )



















There are still plenty more ways we’d like to see the Pokémon franchise evolve but despite some glaring technical hiccups, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has us cautiously excited about the series' future. Scarlet & Violet is most fun and exciting when you're just exploring the world, and while there are many small new details and improvements to the Pokémon formula, it still plays it safe in a few areas. It’s a smaller step than many may have hoped for, then, especially considering what Pokémon Legends: Arceus did, but it's definitely one in the right direction. We really hope Game Freak can figure out how to smooth out the series’ ongoing performance issues because they’re going to become a serious detriment over time.

20. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: ILCA Release Date: 19th Nov 2021 ( USA ) / 19th Nov 2021 ( UK/EU )













While some of the slower elements of the original games have been fixed in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and The Grand Underground makes up for the comparatively weak Pokédex, the new art style and a few other stumbles make this pair of games a somewhat disappointing retread of Generation 4. If the remit here was to remain faithful to the original Gen 4 pair, we wish they’d also stuck to the pixel-art aesthetic. Unfortunately, these are Brilliant and Shining remakes in name only, sticking very closely to the original template — which some players will no doubt welcome — but aside from The Grand Underground and the connectivity with the current games in the series, there’s very little reason to play Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl over your original DS copies.

18. Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 15th Nov 2019 ( USA ) / 15th Nov 2019 ( UK/EU )



















Pokémon Sword and Shield succeeded in bringing some new ideas to the table, although there are areas where it could have pushed further. What was done right was done right, but there were also elements that felt like they had come from a decade-old design document. There are moments contained within that are the best the series has ever been, but this joy is occasionally spoiled by contrasting moments that left us disappointed. It's an experience full of highs and lows, from the unadulterated wonder and joy of seeing a brand-new Pokémon in a stadium full of cheering crowds, to the monotonous and dragged-out dialogue we just wanted to skip. The wonders of exploring the Wild Area felt like the true evolution of the series, which subsequent entries have explored. On the whole, Pokémon Sword and Shield were a very solid start to the HD generation of Pokémon games, although with room for improvement.

15. Pokémon Diamond & Pearl (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 22nd Apr 2007 ( USA ) / 27th Jul 2007 ( UK/EU )



















Doing our best to avoid spouting Prince lyrics, what is there to say about Pokémon Diamond & Pearl? The core experience holds up as well as it ever did and, at the time, these were the greatest Pokemon games ever created. As with so many video games successful enough to spawn a never-ending series of sequels, each entry is destined to settle beneath its successors, compacting down with the passing of time until they're mere fossils — worth collecting, treasuring and remembering, yes, but worth playing when they've been iterated on umpteen times since? That's a tough question to answer, and we suppose it's the price of success and progress, but while Diamond & Pearl might not boast the refinements we're now accustomed to, they're still excellent Pokémon games and deserve to be taken off the shelf and actually played with once in a while. They're sure to make you a happy boy or a girl.

13. Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 19th Mar 2003 ( USA ) / 25th Jul 2003 ( UK/EU )











Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire ushered in the third generation of Pocket Monsters and moved the series on from the stalwart 8-bit Game Boy hardware onto the more capable, wider platform of the Advance. The removal of the night-day cycle irked some of the Poké-faithful, but Gen III brought with it a host of new features, including 2 vs. 2 battles and the natures mechanic that gave Poké Trainers a whole new stat-filled rabbit hole to go down. The widescreen presentation of the GBA improved the look of the battle screens, and the entire Hoenn region looked incredibly lush compared to 8-bit Kanto and Johto.

12. Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 18th Oct 1999 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2000 ( UK/EU )

















This enhanced version of the original games brought over elements from the incredibly popular anime, so Pikachu takes centre stage as your starter Pokémon – he follows you around outside his pokéball and can’t be traded or evolved. The nurses and police officers around Kanto were substituted for Nurse Joys and Officer Jennys, some Pokémon locations and appearances were altered, and various sprites and world elements were reworked to better reflect the wider brand as it had been established since Red & Blue launched. The western version of Pokémon Yellow got a minor palette enhancement which works well if you’re playing on a Game Boy Color, although this was not a full GBC game. The changes add an extra layer of charm (and the surfing Pikachu minigame is a lot of fun), but whichever version you pick up, the original Pokémon titles remain an enjoyable gaming experience. Simple in appearance and lacking the bells and whistles of later games, they nevertheless engross from start to finish.

11. Pokémon Red and Blue (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 30th Sep 1998 ( USA ) / 10th May 1999 ( UK/EU )











While Pokémon Red & Blue are both vintage games with the occasional issue, they're still extremely engaging and involving titles in which to drown your free time. The gameplay is simpler by modern standards, but there's still a wealth of intricacies and complexity to be explored if you want to train a team to pixel-powered perfection. If you were to drag everything about the game and dump it in a nice, shiny, new 3D engine, you'd be forgiven for thinking these were brand new games, and you can't say that about many Game Boy titles. There are certain wrinkles that were ironed out in subsequent entries, but there’s a special charm to finding those first 151 Pocket Monsters. Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee may have updated these games for the Switch generation, the depth of the originals still makes them compelling to play on original hardware. Just make sure you’ve got a mate and a link cable — you have to trap all of them! Hang on, that’s not right.

9. Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 9th Sep 2004 ( USA ) / 1st Oct 2004 ( UK/EU )











Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were Game Boy Advance remakes of the classic games that started it all, Pokémon Red & Blue. Yes, the Game Boy originals were known as Red and Green in Japan, because reasons. Did Pokémon really ever get better than this? That's up for debate, but vastly updated visuals, the ability to connect to various other Pokémon games to collect over 350 of the critters, and an enhanced user interface were just some of the upgrades offered in this 32-bit revamp. For players intimately familiar with the Kanto games, this was the first opportunity (of many to come, of course) to indulge in some nostalgia and catch the original 151 all over again. Who could possibly resist? Watch out, Metapod. Or should we call you... Metapoo? Ah, the comedy! Happy days.

7. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 28th Jan 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jan 2022 ( UK/EU )



















Designated a mainline entry in the series by Game Freak itself, Pokémon Legends: Arceus feels like the result of the developers learning lessons for 25 years, refining the formula, and finally taking the franchise in a new, incredibly exciting direction. Technically it may stumble in places, but with an emphasis on extremely rewarding exploration, addictive catching mechanics, a fine roster of Pokémon, and a genuine sense of scale that’s unlike anything in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up there with the greatest Pokémon games ever made in our book.

6. Pokémon Crystal (GBC) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 29th Jul 2001 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2001 ( UK/EU )



















Pokémon Crystal is the perfect swan song to what many fans consider the best generation of Pokémon games and the series' final Game Boy Color entry. It featured a plethora of welcome new features over the base games — including the ability to play as a female character for the first time — plus more things to do, tweaked graphics and UI, and a slight notch up in the challenge department. Crystal took what Pokémon Gold and Silver did so marvellously and made Johto worth exploring once more – and Kanto for the umpteenth time, for that matter. It truly proves that nostalgia is far from the sole factor that makes this game so great to pick up again.

3. Pokémon Emerald (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 30th Apr 2005 ( USA ) / 21st Oct 2005 ( UK/EU )









Pokémon Emerald is the upgraded version of Ruby and Sapphire, and — as you might expect — it was more evolution than revolution. It included some new story elements in the Hoenn region, updated the locations where you could nab certain Pokémon, allowed you to catch a greater pool of Pokémon than in its predecessors and added the Battle Frontier — a competition island you can visit after beating the Elite Four to earn badges, buy items and get new moves to teach your 'mon. Perhaps a little lacking in 'wow' factor for Poké Fans who had been there from the beginning, Emerald was nonetheless solid entry in the Pokémon canon.

2. Pokémon Platinum (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 22nd Mar 2009 ( USA ) / 22nd May 2009 ( UK/EU )



















From the new characters to the addition of the Battle Frontier and an enhanced online experience, Pokémon Platinum certainly offered a lot of game for your money back in 2009. Instead of taking the easy way out and adding only a couple of minor things, Game Freak went out of its way to add a ton of worthwhile additions that were enough to warrant a purchase even if you'd previously travelled across the Sinnoh region in Diamond & Pearl two years prior. If you're only going to play one Gen IV game, this is the one.