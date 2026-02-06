Capcom featured throughout the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and apart from updates on Pragmata and Resident Evil Requiem, it also gave Monster Hunter fans another look at the upcoming Switch 2 release Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflections.

If you just can't hold out until the game's March 2026 release date, the good news is a "trial version" is now available on the eShop. Capcom notes how you can start your adventure right now, and you'll even be able to transfer your save data over to the full game on release.

If you're already sold, you can pre-order Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection on the eShop right now. It'll set you back $69.99 / £54.99 and comes with bonus DLC 'Layer Armor for Eleanor Skyscale Queen'. You can get a look at what to expect from this upcoming release in the demo trailer above.

In some related news, Capcom has also released a demo for Pragmata which you can try out now on the Switch 2.