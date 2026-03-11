Alongside the MAR10 Day celebrations this year, Nintendo has released a new My Nintendo Reward on its official store in North America.

For 600 platinum points, you'll be able to get a Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 pin that also includes a 40th anniversary Super Mario Bros. pin. Here's another look, along with the official description and details:

"Enjoy MAR10 Day all year long with this pin set that celebrates the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 games along with the Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary. The set includes two jumbo 2" x 2" collectible pins."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

Nintendo is also selling a Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary t-shirt on the My Nintendo Store. It's priced at $34.99 USD / $47.99 CAD and is available in black and white.