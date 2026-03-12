The latest Japanese Charts data is in courtesy of Famitsu, and Pokémon Pokopia has gotten off to a roaring start in the region with a total of 541,371 physical copies sold. The Pokémon Company has already confirmed that around 1 million total units were shifted in Japan, so this is a good indication of the physical/digital split.

It's unclear whether Japan has also experienced supply constraints for the physical edition, but in the UK and US at least, it's proven exceptionally difficult to find one out in the wild. In the UK, this led to the physical release underperforming at launch, though it's safe to say that the game's overall success is hard to ignore.

Elsewhere, Resident Evil Requiem is still going strong, though the PS5 launch is expectedly doing better than its Switch 2 counterpart – not a huge surprise when you consider the (minor) graphical compromises on Nintendo's system.

Otherwise, the Switch and Switch 2 completely dominate the software top 10 thanks to a mixture of newer releases and old reliables.

Here's a look at the top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (2nd-8th Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 541,371 NEW 2

Resident Evil Requiem PS5 23,459 178,832 3 Mario Kart World Switch 2 10,023 2,856,782 4 Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 9,626 75,831 5 Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 6,562 45,355 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 6,405 8,397,297 7 Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 2 5,594

208,364 8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5,074

83,595 9

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 5,026

236,744 10

Minecraft Switch 4,667

4,164,389

Switch 2 is still very much dominating the hardware chart this week, with its numbers bolstered nicely thanks to the release of Pokémon Pokopia. Selling a total of 127,245, this is considerably more than the Switch OLED Model at 10,245 and the PS5 Digital Edition at 9,569.

Combining the three SKUs for the Switch brings a total of 23,770 units sold, while the three PS5 SKUs combined yields a total of 16,819.

Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (2nd-8th Mar)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

127,508 4,707,323

2

Switch OLED 10,245

9,494,064 3

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 9,569

1,207,761

4

Switch Lite 7,136

6,884,867

5

Switch 6,389 20,248,828

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 3,803

331,197

7

PlayStation 5 3,447

5,901,631

8

Xbox Series X 235 325,209

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 159 28,565 10

Xbox Series S 92 341,285

11

PlayStation 4

29 7,930,365



