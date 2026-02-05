Gameloft's smash hit Disney life sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley, is getting a native Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on 25th March 2026.

The game briefly popped up during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase as part of the sizzle reel, confirming the tease that the developer dropped last summer along with a date.

In a blog post, Gameloft shared some Switch 2 gameplay footage, featuring a character walking through the Valley and doing a bit of decorating.

In the post, the developer detailed that the game will feel "smoother and easier to enjoy" on the newer console. Improvements come in the form of better frame rates, higher resolution, faster load times, and a much higher item limit of 6,000.

Plus, if you already own the game on Switch, the upgrade will be completely free. That's pretty handy.

have you played Disney Dreamlight Valley on Switch? Looking forward to the Switch 2 Edition? Let us know in the comments.