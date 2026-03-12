The relaxing life sim Pokémon Pokopia for the Switch 2 has got off to a roaring start, with The Pokémon Company and Nintendo today announcing global sales of the title have already surpassed 2.2 million units.

Pokopia managed to achieve this in just the "first four days" since its launch on 5th March 2026. Additionally, it's been confirmed one million of these units were sold in Japan during this time frame.

Specifics haven't been shared about the sales in other regions just yet, but the game is currently in the top spot in the eShop charts in locations such as the US and UK. There have also been reports about this new title being undersupplied for retail, and its early success has reportedly caused a surge in Nintendo's share price.

This is a respectable start for Pokémon Pokopia when you consider it's a Switch 2 exclusive and it's technically a spin-off of the mainline series. In comparison, Pokémon Legends: Z-A was reported as shifting 5.8 million copies in its first week, based on the combined Switch and Switch 2 game sales (approx 3.89 million sales to date on Switch 2).

Compared to other Switch 2 exclusives with over a million sales, Kirby Air Riders has sold 1.76 million units, Donkey Kong Bananza has shifted 4.25 million units and Mario Kart World is right out in front with over 14 million sales.

If you haven't already played Pokémon Pokopia it's well worth a look. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we called it the "freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity".