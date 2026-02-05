After catching our eye at The Game Awards last year, we were delighted to see more of Orbitals in today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, particularly with a 'Summer 2026' window attached to it.

In case you missed this one back in December, Orbitals is a co-op-only space adventure from Japanese indie dev Shapefarm and Keplar Interactive. It appears to carry many of the same puzzle platforming head-scratchers as something like It Takes Two, with its split-screen abilities promising plenty of couch conversation — though GameShare was also confirmed today, so feel free to play online too.

Once again, the thing that got us the most excited was the visuals, which look like they have been taken straight out of a classic anime. Protagonists Maki and Omura look particularly delightful, with the new trailer showcasing more of the character-specific abilities and tools they'll be wielding along the way.

Here's a brief written rundown of what's in store, accompanied by some screenshots so you can see what we're so hyped about:

Team up in this 2-player co-op adventure as Maki and Omura and use your wits to overcome the odds in a retro anime-inspired galaxy. Can you save their home? Use two pairs of Joy-Con 2 controllers on a single device for split-screen local co-op, or use the Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare feature to share Orbitals with another local player. Plus, you can also matchmake online with your friends. Players around the world can take advantage of Nintendo Switch 2’s built-in microphone and GameChat feature to save the day together!

We'll be keeping an eye out for a more precise release date in the coming months, but for now, we're off to watch that new trailer another 12 times...

What do you make of Orbitals? Will you be playing with a pal this Summer? Let us know in the comments.