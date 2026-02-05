Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will launch on the Switch 2 on 24th February 2026.

The original game released back in 2015 (Jesus wept), but this new release is essentially the definitive vision for the apocalyptic adventure. You've got the base game, six official expansions, and a boatload of Creation Club content to enjoy.

The Switch 2 release was announced back in October 2025. Fallout 4 will see you emerge from the depths of Vault 111 as the sole survivor intent on locating your kidnapped son. While not held in quite as high regard as Fallout 3, it's nevertheless a strong addition to the series and one we're immensely happy to see on Switch 2.

Pre-orders are available from the Switch 2 eShop today.

