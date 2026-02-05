Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will launch on the Switch 2 on 24th February 2026.
The original game released back in 2015 (Jesus wept), but this new release is essentially the definitive vision for the apocalyptic adventure. You've got the base game, six official expansions, and a boatload of Creation Club content to enjoy.
The Switch 2 release was announced back in October 2025. Fallout 4 will see you emerge from the depths of Vault 111 as the sole survivor intent on locating your kidnapped son. While not held in quite as high regard as Fallout 3, it's nevertheless a strong addition to the series and one we're immensely happy to see on Switch 2.
Pre-orders are available from the Switch 2 eShop today.
Breaking news...
Comments 24
I got a feeling this version is also going to be a little sloppy, I know one of those ports when I see some hella pixelated shadows
Between what a mess they made of Fallout 4 in the update on other consoles and the state Skyrim on Switch 2 launched in I see zero chance this isn't a total dumpster fire.
I already finished this game on PS4 with Platinum Trophy and am not going to triple dip (I own this game on PC, too). I don't have much faith in Bethesda after they botched the Switch 2 version of Skyrim.
Day one for me.
The show is so good I'm almost tempted to play this.
Pleased by how soon this is releasing - I 100% this back in 2015 along with the DLC, so it’s about time to play thru this again on the Switch 2. Along with Rebirth, it’s a shame that I’m mostly excited by handheld games I’ve already completed! The Switch 2 seems keen to amend that, with RE Requiem and Pragmata releasing the same day as PS5. I’m excited about this generation!
Will there be a physical or game key card release for this?
@rjejr Same here, could never quite get into it on my Steam Deck, but who knows. After watching the show I might pick up this version!
What's up with the "(Jesus wept)" inclusion in the article?
Love to see it coming so soon, happy for those going for it - me included after what I've heard from comments here on Nintendo Life (including but not limited to Fallout 4 having a 3rd person mode) and now this trailer, most likely not at launch but eventually for sure!
Looks good! I’ll be picking it up for sure. I haven’t played the Far Harbor DLC yet.
So many RPGs coming to the Switch 2, so little time to play them all. Woof.
Guess there’s worse problems to have.
I had low expectations for this port, but wow it looked rough. I don’t think I’ll be tempted after all.
Man I hope for a true Physical! This and Oblivion would make me buy the Switch 2 if they are physical
Gosh it looked so rough - even more embarrassing when they followed it with a really solid looking Indy port (not surprised when it's IdTech) but sheesh, FO4 looks better on Steam Deck...
I already played this back in 2017 on my old ps4, will i buy it again? Of course, i love Bethesda's stuff so im down for more games on Switch 2
I wonder what the price will be? You could buy a 2nd hand PS4 for £69.99 from Cash Converters and the game for £4 from CEX. Wouldn’t be handheld, but still….
Oof that looks rough...
@Wilshiire code in a box
@bLiNdSiDe82 Could be a “doesn’t time fly” or (more like)“are we really getting 11 year old games in Nintendo Directs”? 🤷🏻
Does this trailer version look stripped down and downgraded? The ground textures are strangely poor, and there's almost no grass assets.
Was Bethesda too small a company to get a switch 2 dev kit?
Love this game, but it looked a little rough from the trailers. If it runs alright I’ll pick it up day 1.
Honestly, game looks nice and I like the story, but then again it's just another single player that you complete in 1 week and you just waste some cash for it.
There was not a single game shown in the direct that will have logevity is just a bunch of "fast food" games.
Announcer: "Next is our last announcement."
Todd Howard: "Hey, everybody—"
Me: "@#$&!"
I'm glad that Fallout is finally getting a switch release. That isn't a mobile game, though I really would prefer Fallout 3 and New Vegas to get a modern console release.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...