It might have one of the most forgettable titles out there, but Square Enix's The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is still looking gorgeous. What's more, it has finally picked up a Switch 2 release date.

The HD-2D adventure cropped up in today's Partner Showcase with an 18th June release date attached — and remember, there's still a free demo on the eShop to check out before then.

The new trailer showcased a little more of the game's story, which sees Elliot and his fairy companion travelling through time to save a cursed princess (is this ringing any bells?). We got a closer look at the four ages Elliot will travel between — The Age of Safekeeping, Reconstruction, Magic and Budding — as well as some pretty slick-looking boss fights.

We had a great time with the demo last year, and we're looking forward to seeing more of this one in a few months' time.