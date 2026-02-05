Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has a release date for the Switch 2, and it's out on 3rd June 2026.

If you're really keen to get your pre-order in, then the UK eShop is currently offering a 20% discount ahead of release, bringing the price down from £49.99 to £39.99.

Not bad!

At the moment, there's no discount applied to the game on the US eShop, and it's currently listed at $49.99. Still, not a bad price at all, especially if you directly convert dollars to pounds. Gotta love the economy, eh..?

There's no end date listed for the discount at the moment, so we're going to assume it's in effect until the game is out in June, so if you want a cheeky discount, you'll want to get your order in ahead of time.

The trailer is very promising though, that's for sure. We were definitely worried how the sequel might hold up on Switch 2, but it looks like the development team is transferring all of its skills from Remake over to Rebirth.

As for how much space you'll need on your Switch 2 / SD Express Card, the eShop listing currently has it at 102GB. This may change as we get closer to launch, but honestly, it's nice to see it's not too much bigger than Remake (90GB).