Well folks, we had an inkling that it might be on the horizon, and Nintendo has just made it official. A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been announced for Thursday, 5th February 2026.
The Direct will kick off at 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 6am PT, and it promises "roughly 30 minutes" of news and announcements for third-party games heading to Switch 2 and Switch 1. As ever, you'll be able to watch along on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel, your regional variant, or on the Nintendo Today! app.
Here's when the Direct will get underway in your region:
- North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST
- UK/Ire: 2pm GMT
- Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT
As for what the showcase will contain, your guess is as good as ours! There are still some third-party big hitters in the pipeline that we feel are probably due a new info dump — Elden Ring, The Duskbloods, The Adventures of Elliot, Professor Layton and The New World of Steam etc. — and we're still waiting on amiibo news for the likes of Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata. Then again, it could be something completely new! Ports feel so much more possible on the new system, so we've got our fingers crossed for some sky-high dreams.
What do you hope to see in this week's Partner Direct? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 122
I always forget if Xenoblade is considered third party or not.
Hopefully it isn't and we will get some form of Switch 2 update for at least one of the games.
Metaphor refantazio and final fantasy 7 rebirth please.
That's tomorrow! As always, I'm hoping for a new Ace Attorney!
Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition pleeeeeeease
My bet is on mostly ports, hopefully we get some new game announcements
Great! Looking forward to it. But it makes one wonder when we can expect a 1st party one, we need release dates for Fire Emblem and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book!
Nice. If it has news of all the games above this is going to be great. Hopefully a couple surprises also.
NateTheHate never disappoints with his direct leaks
Sweet! While I know it may be a disappointment for some being a Partner Direct, Im really curious what games are coming from third parties. Ubisoft has done a great job so far, and Microsoft has a stable of games suited well for the Switch 2. Can't wait!
Hopefully more news on The Duskbloods
Just give me Oblivion
Well, I really hope Expedition 33 is in there.
@SpacedDuck First party. Monolith Soft is fully owned by Nintendo
I'm hoping on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and maybe just maybe Baldurs Gate 3. Would also be nice to see Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA 5 being announced
I love how they only announce those things last minute! No need to wait for it.. tomorrow it is!
Looking forward to more cool games coming to my sweet sweet Switch 2!
At last! Gimme the games!
Finally. I am excited.
I have no expectations so hopefully it delivers.
I'm really looking forward to this Direct since the support up till now have been awesome as far as third-party game goes. So let's hope we will get some info of already announced games as well as some new ones to!
More on Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and The Adventures of Elliot, please! Surprises are also always welcome.
I just wish the timing for my time zone could be better. I have to report for work then. I should be able to work the Direct in later tomorrow morning.
Hope there is gonna be some positive elden ring news
Yup! Here we go.
Hopefully Dispatch: Uncut 🤣
Goddammit! They had to wait until I got a switch 2
Won’t hold my breath but could potentially be interesting. Won’t watch it live though.
Excited to find out more games coming to the console!
DECA POLICE PLEASEEEEEEEEEE ITS BEEN TOO LONG.
Anything specific expecting???
I feel like we will see something from the Xbox Showcase.
Some more Resident Evil seems very possible.
Dying Light 2? (since cloud never came to the Switch or even Dying Light The Beast?)
Maybe native ports of Kingdom Hearts Collection?
Would love new stuff
Please let there be a normal direct soon after this one
The Adventures of Elliot and some updates on certain indie games would make this one of the best for me.
As expected but still, so looking forward to it (as usual watching it live on my own in Italian and then the next day in Japanese for my channel) - can't wait to see what third parties have in store for Switch 1 and especially 2 next and even more so after the several quality ports and even day-and-date releases they've already brought to the latter... curious if there will be a sneaky game by Nintendo à la Endless Ocean despite it being a Partner Showcase, would be the cherry on top of the hopefully delicious third-party main course!
@TheMainMii Yeah, I wonder what the deal is with Decapolice. Looked really cool in the one direct it was in, and then I haven't heard a peep about it since.
I’m hoping for Sony to finally bring some of their other platformers over: Jack and Daxter and Sly Cooper specifically. Would be amazing fits for the Switch.
Already did it for Spyro and Crash, why not these?
Silksong!
Sorry, force of habit.
@Minako-Meleph Has there been any games shown off / revealed in a Partner direct that was a 1st party part of Nintendo that wasn't within them, like Monolith?
Not got too many expectations going into this (though I feel like Clair Obscur is a pretty safe bet) but I'd love to see either a 3D Castlevania collection or Ace Attorney 7 finally get announced here🤞
I have a feeling the first party will be in April. I’m looking forward to some known quantities such as Duskbloods and FF VII, crossing my fingers for Metaphor and Clair Obscur, and hoping to be surprised by some potential Switch exclusives. I want to know what Vanillaware is up to. It’s also high time for Xbox ports.
@Kiz3000 Given how most Directs are followed by gamers claiming "I had zero expectations and I'm still disappointed", better not get your hopes up 😉
It's probably too much to hope for a new Neptunia announcement here because of NOA's current behavior with series like that at the moment, but I am interested in finding out more about the Adventure of Elliot.
I hope we get some new games announcements; not just ports.
I hope there are bunch of brand new games shown but if there's one port I'd like at this very moment, it would be the Kingdom Hearts collection.
Cool. I hope that rumor on native Kingdom Hearts ports ends up true.
... man. It's dry out here in the desert.
@OmnitronVariant Clippy pfp says the darndest things
Mass Effect trilogy, if you don't mind.
Caves of Qud shadow drop
monster hunter wilds!
Here comes the Key-cards barrage. I'm surprised how they genuinely killed my hype for anything third party on Switch 2.
@HugoGED Funny thing is that Microsoft/Sony release a ton of codes-on-disc. Wouldn't be surprised if some of them are smaller than Super Nintendo games lol.
Ridge Racer 2 Remake to test the waters before a new entry.
@Divide_and_Wander There are more partners than Nintendos, so I am 100% on board with partner directs. Nintendo will Ninten*DO* what Ninten*DOES* in its own way and timeline, and thats the genius of Nintendo.
Meh, I’m not interested. If anything, I’ll just be curious about Disney games like whether the Kingdom Hearts games are really coming to Switch 2 and finally a release date for the Switch 2 version of Dreamlight Valley.
Solid third party support is a good thing, but Nintendo themselves need to step up more. People buy Nintendo game systems for Nintendo games, after all. I’m personally going to be OK with at least one interested game each month this late winter and spring, and the second half of 2026 will definitely be more interesting than the first, but I’m slightly concerned that Switch 2’s momentum will dip outside Japan, if not drop.
February clearly isn’t the big Direct month it used to be. Maybe it’s April now?
Got my fingers crossed for a release date for Elden Ring and announcements for Metaphor and Red Dead 2
Most curious to learn about The Duskbloods, we haven't seen much of it since the April 2025 Switch 2 Direct.
Souls gameplay mixed into an extraction-type game sounds intriguing but we'll have to see if From Software can pull off the execution. I'll be optimistic and trust Miyazaki, this is his big new game post-Elden Ring and has apparently been a big passion project within FromSoft for quite some time.
@SpacedDuck
Xenoblade is 1st party, both the Xenoblade IP and Monolith Soft are owned by Nintendo.
The only way a Xenoblade game shows up in a Partner Showcase is if it is something like a Xenoblade Warriors game - the Hyrule and Fire Emblem Warriors games showed up in prior Partner Showcases since they are published by Koei Tecmo in Japan.
Nate was wrong again.
Let's go!! I'm hoping to see 3rd party releases from:
-GameFreak
-Pokemon Studios LA
-Zelda Rockstar North
-Bioshock
-Elden Ring Software
-Baldur's Gate III
I hope for Lego Batman switch 2 release date and Indiana Jones release date
@FrenchVaniIIuxe Nate is on a truly incredible losing streak at this point. Hopefully he hangs up his batarang and cowl soon.
@Gen4Fan Both games were already reported as being canceled on Switch 2 following the Dispatch and Borderlands 4 news.
Let's go Konami, it's Goemon time!
What a massive disappointment. 90% of the games announced will be game key ports of 2 year old games i've already played a better version of on PS5. It also probably means we wont now get a proper Direct for another 3 months or so. Gutted.
One or two Microsoft titles is for certain.
Shenmue III release date, please!
@Gen4Fan I like your thinking.
I bet DLC for Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment. Even though it is published by Nintendo outside of Japan, I believe Koei Tecmo publishes it in Japan.
So we're not getting any 1st party info? And the next direct might not be till like May or worst fall.
I hope this Direct is a slam dunk. Cause where's the info for game like the new FE
Aw man, I'll be at work during the direct I'll watch it once i get home, though.
As many in the comments said, though, hoping for Ace Attorney 7.
Forza Horizon 🙏🏻
Fingers crossed for BG3 and E33.
@FrenchVaniIIuxe He confirmed a direct on Feb 5th.
He later clarified it would be a partner showcase.
Considering its all cloak and daggers anyway I think they have done alright to be honest.
@HugoGED I used to be in the same boat. And there is still discussion worth having for Key Cards for games under the 64gb limit. But when the game is over that limit, honestly im alright with it now. Games on PS5 from my knowledge require installations from online, and basically act as a key just like these Key Cards.
But it does feel gross overall to be moving to gamings more digital future. Just another step closer with these
Still waiting on 10 years worth of Call of Duty. And considering everything Xbox these days is on Playstation maybe a couple of those.
And MLB The Show so Sony can get in on the 3rd party action as well. Though I'm not happy about Judge being on the cover again, but it's still a big game and should be in there.
@Dr_Awkward
I mean, since it was supposed to come out already, a Caves of Qud shadow drop would not even be doing us any favors.
@MrGam3andBu1ld I would say the chance is pretty high of that happening.
@SpacedDuck I guess it could appear in both? Although they'd probably keep that announcement for a Direct with all the bells and whistles.
Disappointing, but if kingdom hearts is NOT a gamekeycard, im gonna get it day one! Other than that, played pretty much every game there is on ps5 already :/
But isnt zeldas anniversary this month? Soooo will that get a direct all to itself? How did they handle it 10 years ago?
@rjejr forgot about Call of Duty being "on track" for this year in its first half. Probably will see that here
@darkswabber He's always right, except when he's wrong.
Wish list
NHL
Microsoft ports
Something new even if multi platform
@RedRaven723 No they won't.
It’s about time. I’m really excited for it, even though I can’t say I care much about the current third party line-up. It feels like we need an update on the first party games like Yoshi and Fire Emblem, but maybe Nintendo’s strategy going forward is to give individual games individual Directs? Seems like things are transitioning to that a little bit.
It’s so frustrating that these things leak weeks in advance and then Nintendo waits til the day before to finally announce. At this point, man, would I love this Direct to end with a timeline of future Directs the first half of the year just so that the leakers can’t do it first. Since this was leaked as a partner Direct, people are already trying to “leak the REAL Direct” and it’s a little obnoxious.
Switch 2 OLED or bust.
@rallydefault spyro and crash are activision ips, not sonys
With how powerful and much more capable Switch 2 is, i'm pretty confident this will be a banger Partner Showcase.
Partner Showcase?
Oh god, come on Nintendo where are the first party games?
Yeah yeah Mario Tennis is incoming but come on.
@Cry_Zero The Kingdom Hearts Collection totals 140GB on PS4. There is zero chance of it being an on cart release.
Been holding off on Absolum until the new content drop this month, so maybe a specific Switch 2 optimised version with that would be great (though probably not worth adding to the direct). Duskbloods update too as that looked interesting.
Other than that, hoping for something new for Switch 2 rather than ports / remasters
Expectations:
Bloober said they had a Switch 2 exclusive to reveal imminently.
Pragmata trailer with demo launching tomorrow.
Something from Falcom
Elden Ring release date (April?)
I'm not gonna hide my disappointment, but that's ok. Right now, the direction Nintendo wants to go in with their new console and news cycle is not for me, and that's their choice. I'll just wait longer to buy the console.
I'm not really playing 3rd party games on my Switch 2, but I'm excited for everyone else.
It would be fund if they would make more of an event out of it. A half hour is a quick show, why not do some treehouse live or something showing some of the games off or something. Make it an hour
@SpacedDuck No, Xenoblade is 1st party
I just want another Resident Evil Requiem trailer
@Magician why?
So, uh... when is Nintendo gonna put games on this Nintendo Switch 2 thing, huh?
Hopefully we get some surprises and not just a checklist of ports everyone's already played. No, I'm not playing Resident Evil with vasoline smeared all over the screen or Elden Ring at 20fps, thanks.
@Axecon this is the rational response to things in video games you don't like.
Can we just CC the Internet to this comment from now on? Is there a button for that?
Signed,
Someone who owns a Switch 2 and is looking forward to this Direct
Gimme Metaphor, Oblivion and Expedition 33 ples
@Kingy I assume you have not seen the RE Preview event footage then?
The game runs fantastic on Switch 2 and no vaseline to be seen.
Bring it on!
I don't have any particular predictions/wishes, I just wish to be surprised and/or delighted at some point😉
its only been 7/8 months and Nintendo are already struggling to get games ready for Switch 2
I'm excited to see what 3rd party support is incoming and hoping the rumours about smaller cart sizes result in more true physical releases for Switch 2.
@Nintoz best way to be, I'm just looking forward to the crying in the comments tomorrow.
@Grumblevolcano smaller cart sizes?? I'm assuming you meant, larger.
@Bunkerneath Mario Tennis, Hello Mario, and Pokopia are all releasing within a month, Tomadachi Life at the start of April, and Yoshi’s supposed to be launching in Spring. That’s far more first party content than Sony or Xbox have in the same time period. That’s more than they have combined in the same time period, in fact.
The Switch 2 just needs to start churning out some exclusives. I’ll admit that I prefer gaming on the Switch 2, but there’s very little reason to pick up the console for me personally and I’m sure others that have other consoles are feeling the same way. I haven’t touched my Switch 2 once all year. Granted that’ll change next week with Mario Tennis, but I hope that changes tomorrow instead.
If we don't get Layton they might as well cancel the damn game.
@Athropos AFAIK he’s never been wrong when it comes to Nintendo Direct predictions
Only specific games.
@kal_el_07241 No, they mean smaller!
Currently companies can only our their games on a cartridge of like 64 gb. That's really costly especially for most games that are way smaller than that. So having smaller, cheaper, cartridges means we'll maybe get more developers daring to go physical!
Then 1st party direct is probably march, like it has been a lot of times before. I think after Pokémon day because they want to reveal the new Pokémon and then they can hype it up some more in the regular direct!
I love these because I'm really hoping for a new Ace attorney, the new Layton needs a release date and Square can drop something amazing... God I hope we're getting an FF 13 box, or the newer games or Kingdom Hearts 3 in a proper package without the cloud versions!!
Hell yeaaaah! Exactly what I wanted!
I want Switch 2 upgrades for games like The Witcher 3, Nier: Automata and the Doom series. I want release dates for games like The Duskbloods, Elden Ring, Indiana Jones, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Professor Layton, The Adventures of Elliot and Fallout 4. I want new game announcements, like the rumored Expedition 33, Red Dead Redemption 2, Metaphor, the Kingdom Hearts games, Doom: The Dark Ages, or the Resident Evil remakes.
And I want to know more about that secret Bloober project.
I sincerely believe Nintendo is doing the right thing by giving third-party companies a big focus during the first year. The Switch 2 has the potential to become "another one" when talking about multiplatform releases, but players need to buy the games, not just settle for Nintendo's own titles.
The Switch 2 can finally become a Nintendo console that ISN'T just for Nintendo games and indie titles. Everything has a place here.
https://ibb.co/jvyJxKVN
@Kiz3000 Rewatched it just to double check. I will say that I appreciate them prioritizing performance and for what it is it doesn't look terrible. But it is a noticeable downgrade, and I imagine most people - myself included - will be playing it on other platforms.
That's kind of the thing with these AAA hyper-graphics games. If you're in the market for these then you probably already have a high end PC or a PS5. Nintendo-only gamers kinda just take whatever they can get in that regard.
Personally I'd prefer these third party companies make Nintendo exclusive software built for the hardware rather than make compromised versions of their main projects. Stuff like RE Revelations and Monster Hunters Rise to name some recent examples
Dang, it isn't even an Indie World combo. I hope we get a full direct in April, but I'm not holding my breath. I think this is a light year for Nintendo.
@garfreek What?? If you think developers are going to compress their games down further than 64 gbs on Switch 2 (think COD and FF7 Remake), you're out of your gourd.
Bigger carts need to become available. Otherwise, people should expect all big games to be GKC releases. And that's ok.
Not the direct i was hoping for. Oh well, I’ll take what I can get.
I just can't be very excited for partner directs anymore, given the whole key card situation. Still hoping for a good show, but I expect to actually get very, very little, if anything, that they're going to show.
If grezzo makes the Zelda remakes, technically....
Also, maybe LotDk Switch 2 release date?
my disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined
Wake me up when it changes to Main direct
I was just about to give up on any Direct for this week! I’ll be tuning in for sure, but will have to wait till lunch time.
But wow, Nate the Hate has some rock-solid sources. How much longer can they avoid the Nintendo bounty hunters??
I'm trying to think of a game that is not on the system that I want. Nothing comes to mind.
@Nao120 "Wake me up when" is constantly on my bingo card...cheers!
Quick! Everyone act surprised
Come on Switch 2 exclusives!
@KBuckley27 that depends because I think there have been games on the system. Maybe not the ones you have been hoping for. At this point I don't know what I want from Nintendo that would satisfy my needs. Maybe a Metroid Prime 2 Remaster but we all now that is not going to happen. Killer 7 on the GameCube online service would be cool.
@SpacedDuck
Why would it be considered 3rd party? Monolith is part of Nintendo, and has been for almost 20 years.
