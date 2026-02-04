Well folks, we had an inkling that it might be on the horizon, and Nintendo has just made it official. A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been announced for Thursday, 5th February 2026.

The Direct will kick off at 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 6am PT, and it promises "roughly 30 minutes" of news and announcements for third-party games heading to Switch 2 and Switch 1. As ever, you'll be able to watch along on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel, your regional variant, or on the Nintendo Today! app.

Here's when the Direct will get underway in your region:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT

As for what the showcase will contain, your guess is as good as ours! There are still some third-party big hitters in the pipeline that we feel are probably due a new info dump — Elden Ring, The Duskbloods, The Adventures of Elliot, Professor Layton and The New World of Steam etc. — and we're still waiting on amiibo news for the likes of Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata. Then again, it could be something completely new! Ports feel so much more possible on the new system, so we've got our fingers crossed for some sky-high dreams.

