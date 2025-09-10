Original Story: Well it's that time again, folks! Nintendo has announced via Nintendo Today! that yet another Direct presentation will be taking place on 12th September 2025 (yes, that's tomorrow), hot on the heels of the Partner Showcase in July and the Indie World in August.
The showcase is set to kick off at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT and will provide 60 minutes' worth of news and announcements on games heading to the Switch 2 and Switch.
As ever, the full presentation will be streamed on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel (or your regional variant), and we'll also be hosting a stream right here on Nintendo Life, so you can watch along with us and have a good old natter about all of the announcements.
As for what's in store..? Well, who knows. There are known quantities like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, the former of which arguably needs a release date at this point. Probably both of them, actually. But of course, there's likely to be a few brand-new surprises in store for 2026, too.
There's also the small matter of Super Mario's 40th Anniversary. Kind of a big deal, y'know? Nintendo announced quite a few neat little things for the plumber's 35th anniversary, including the likes of the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. alongside Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Switch. We're expecting big things for this latest milestone.
So, will you be tuning in on Friday? Let us know in the comments down below.