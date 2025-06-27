June 5th marked the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, but that very same day (or the day before on other consoles), the highly anticipated continuation of Deltarune, in Chapters 3 and 4, also hit digital shelves.
If you've had the chance to catch our review, you'll know we fully believe this Undertale "follow-up" is worth the new price of entry too, even if there are three more chapters to go. With big games like Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077 ready and available for play, I've instead chose to sink more time into the indie darling that is Deltarune. It's silly yet simultaneously serious world and characters have their hooks in me and it's all I find myself thinking about night after night.
To help me try and silence those voices and get a few extra hours of sleep, I was graciously given the chance to pepper Deltarune's creator, Toby Fox, with a few of the questions that have been knockin' about in my noggin. Did Toby answer my questions? Yes. Did he also take every opportunity to run in a different direction and troll me? Yes, and yes, but that's truly for you to decide. Did I love every part of his reply? Absolutely. Mild spoilers ahead by the way.