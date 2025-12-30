25 games, 3 top picks

Yes, yes, I know. Only 25 games since June. I am a lazy sod.

Regardless, I've had quite the ride thus far with my Switch 2. We're still not that far out from launch, and I expect super-duper exciting things in 2026. Loads of 'em. I can smell it. Oh no, wait, that was just my dog.

Now, while I haven't had the opportunity to review all of the biggest and best games released for the console in 2025, the ones I have cast my eye over make for a super solid list - with a few absolute stinkers thrown in for good measure. There's always at least one stinker thrown in for good measure. *points at dog*

With all of this in mind — and having recently revealed our cumulative NL staff picks — I thought it might be useful to take a look at my top three Switch 2 games of 2025, in no particular order, selected from just the titles that I personally spent time reviewing. Yeah? Might as well give it a go now I've gone this far, eh. I'll even give it a jaunty title. Let's go!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

PJ's Top 3 Games From The 25 Switch 2 Games Wot He Reviewed On Switch 2 In 2025 (In no particular order)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

I'm not having any more of this "Musou games are braindead button-mashers" patter out of you, son. I don't care if it's Christmas; that tired old line has been wrong for a while now, and in case you weren't aware, Age of Imprisonment makes this very clear.

Long gone are the days of bland, barren maps populated by one-trick CPU enemies. No more are the tired side quests, lack of challenge, lack of variety, lack of combat strategising...and all that other guff that people say us Musou fans have had to endure over the years. This is a big, bold, and beautiful Zelda adventure that earns every bit of its "official canon" legitimising from the Big N.

This entry learns lessons and takes stock from what went a little wrong last time out, namely that crucial balance between story and combat. The rectifying of this one crucial aspect would have been enough for me, but with the extra grunt of the Switch 2 we also get an absolute looker that's always a pure joy to sit down and blast through. It's so slick and smooth!

My favourite Musou game thus far? Yep, it knocks that Fire Emblem effort out of pole position and everything.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Boof! I knew that The Ivalice Chronicles was going to be good. Very good, even. I did not, however, expect to be swept away quite as hard as I was.

Final Fantasy Tactics, you may be surprised to learn, is actually my favourite FF of the lot. It's just exactly everything I want in terms of combat, vibes and story. The trifecta...she complete! Yes, I know some folk have issues with the reframing and reorganising of the War of the Lions content in this latest cut, but I am actually a big fan of what they've done with this new version.

It feels cleaner, and in all honesty, I don't really need any more combat once I'm done with the main story as it was originally. The combat in the War of the Lions, well, it was just more gravy, nothing new. This snazzy new effort also does vitally important stuff like make cameras and controls easier and better to navigate with.

Battlefield views, tagging enemies, smarter CPU strategising all much-improved...this is genuinely making an already fantastic game a notably better one. It knocks the experience from Very Good Game™ territory into the realms of things that are actually, genuinely, very difficult to find any fault with. And all of this in the palm of your hand on Switch 2. Hold me, mammy.

Kirby Air Riders

I know I said this is in no particular order. But I sort of lied. The more I consider it, the more it becomes clear that nothing grabbed me in my pure gamer heart quite as much as Kirby Air Riders did this year. It feels like the purest of pure sort of Nintendo magic that we Nintendo fans are forever pining after. Gies a wee sniff, mate. Go on. I just need one hit on that magic, son. Wheeeeeeee!

What has got me so engrossed in and excited about a semi-automated racer? Well, first of all, it's properly hard to fully master. Kirby's latest has depth for those who like it deep (phrasing), whilst also providing for the button-mashers and the low-attention-span fans. Stick at it, get used to its chaotic way of doing things, and you'll find a finely tuned racing beast purrs beneath the horror of giant neon pick-up icons. Yes, they are very big. I love them.

I've had some real sweaty finales (phrasing) during online matchups in this one, and all it takes is one other pro racer (or a whole bunch of you get lucky) to really awaken the magic. Once you've tasted the sweetness of a victory snatched from the jaws of defeat, a victory at what feels like 1000s of kilometres per hour through a cosmic chaos of Masahiro Sakurai's creation, it's very hard not be get fully hooked.

If I manage one thing this year — and really, I'm leaving it seriously late in the day but there's always hope — I'd be quite happy it be turning someone, anyone, on to the delights of Air Riders. It's a game that's easy to look at and nope out of. It's also a game that's easy to pick up, play, and walk away from as something that's just a big colourful mess for kids. But what's here beats out Mario Kart World for me in terms of online fun and competitiveness. It does Sonic Crossworlds in as well. Kirby just has it exactly where it matters, and in exactly the right manner and style for me this year. So suck on that.

Have you got a top three you've been maining on Switch 2 you'd like to share in the comments? A top two? Just the one? Want to shout at me for something? Go ahead, it's Christmas!