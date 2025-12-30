Yes, yes, I know. Only 25 games since June. I am a lazy sod.

Regardless, I've had quite the ride thus far with my Switch 2. We're still not that far out from launch, and I expect super-duper exciting things in 2026. Loads of 'em. I can smell it. Oh no, wait, that was just my dog.

Now, while I haven't had the opportunity to review all of the biggest and best games released for the console in 2025, the ones I have cast my eye over make for a super solid list - with a few absolute stinkers thrown in for good measure. There's always at least one stinker thrown in for good measure. *points at dog*



With all of this in mind — and having recently revealed our cumulative NL staff picks — I thought it might be useful to take a look at my top three Switch 2 games of 2025, in no particular order, selected from just the titles that I personally spent time reviewing. Yeah? Might as well give it a go now I've gone this far, eh. I'll even give it a jaunty title. Let's go!

PJ's Top 3 Games From The 25 Switch 2 Games Wot He Reviewed On Switch 2 In 2025 (In no particular order)

I'm not having any more of this "Musou games are braindead button-mashers" patter out of you, son. I don't care if it's Christmas; that tired old line has been wrong for a while now, and in case you weren't aware, Age of Imprisonment makes this very clear.

Long gone are the days of bland, barren maps populated by one-trick CPU enemies. No more are the tired side quests, lack of challenge, lack of variety, lack of combat strategising...and all that other guff that people say us Musou fans have had to endure over the years. This is a big, bold, and beautiful Zelda adventure that earns every bit of its "official canon" legitimising from the Big N.

This entry learns lessons and takes stock from what went a little wrong last time out, namely that crucial balance between story and combat. The rectifying of this one crucial aspect would have been enough for me, but with the extra grunt of the Switch 2 we also get an absolute looker that's always a pure joy to sit down and blast through. It's so slick and smooth!

My favourite Musou game thus far? Yep, it knocks that Fire Emblem effort out of pole position and everything.