Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 1
Welcome to our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Full Walkthrough Guide hub!

This Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough will give you all the wisdom you need to explore Hyrule as Princess Zelda and complete the game, including Dungeon Solutions, All Clothing, All amiibo Unlocks, All Accessories, All Stamp Locations, plus Beginner's Tips and guides on Every Boss in the game.

We gave this top-down Zelda game a 9/10 in our glowing review, concluding that this is "easily in contention with A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds as one of the best top-down adventures." High praise indeed.

Note: It should be obvious, but be aware that SPOILERS ABOUND in this Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough. If you want to know absolutely nothing about Zelda's starring role, then exercise caution as you scroll through.

This guide is currently a work in progress, and we'll be updating this over the next few days to ensure everything is up-to-date.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide

Getting Started

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 2
Here we'll be going over some of the basics for Echoes of Wisdom, to help get you started on your journey. This includes How To Get Automatons, Which Region To Visit First, and How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form.

Side Quests

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 4
This section covers all the side quests you can pick up in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We have a complete list of locations for each side quest and more in-depth guides for particular quests.

Side Quest Guides

Recommendations

In this section, we'll be looking at All Accessories, All Smoothie Recipes, and All Echoes, including what the best ones are.

Collectibles

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 5
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is full of collectibles, and we'll be covering all of them here, including All Stamps, All Heart Pieces, and All Clothing.

Walkthrough

This section of our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide features a full walkthrough of the game, from the opening tutorial section all the way to the end of the game.

These guides cover all the Main Quests, all Dungeon Puzzle Solutions, and how to defeat All Bosses.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 3
Introduction

Suthorn Region

Gerudo Desert

Jabul Waters

Hyrule Castle Town

  • Return to Hyrule Castle Town (Coming soon!)
  • Hyrule Castle Dungeon (Coming soon!)
  • Hyrule Castle Boss (Coming soon!)

Eldin Volcano

  • Rift at Eldin Volcano (Coming soon!)
  • Eldin Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)
  • Eldin Temple Boss (Coming soon!)

Hebra Mountain

  • Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru Quest (Coming soon!)
  • Lanayru Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)
  • Lanayru Temple Boss (Coming soon!)

Faron Wetlands

  • Rift at Faron Wetlands Quest (Coming soon!)
  • Faron Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)
  • Faron Temple Boss (Coming soon!)

Endgame

  • The Prime Energy And Null Quest (Coming soon!)
  • Stilled Ancient Ruins Boss (Coming soon!)
  • Final Dungeon (Coming soon!)
  • Final Boss (Coming soon!)

FAQs

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 6
This section covers a range of frequently asked questions about Echoes of Wisdom that may help you out in your adventure.

Where to buy Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

That's all for our walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.