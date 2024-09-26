Note: It should be obvious, but be aware that SPOILERS ABOUND in this Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough. If you want to know absolutely nothing about Zelda's starring role, then exercise caution as you scroll through.
Getting Started
Here we'll be going over some of the basics for Echoes of Wisdom, to help get you started on your journey. This includes
How To Get Automatons, Which Region To Visit First, and How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form. Side Quests
This section covers
all the side quests you can pick up in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We have a complete list of locations for each side quest and more in-depth guides for particular quests. Side Quest Guides
Recommendations
In this section, we'll be looking at
All Accessories, All Smoothie Recipes, and All Echoes, including what the best ones are. Collectibles
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is full of collectibles, and we'll be covering all of them here, including
All Stamps, All Heart Pieces, and All Clothing. Walkthrough
This section of our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide features a full walkthrough of the game, from the opening tutorial section all the way to the end of the game.
These guides cover all the Main Quests, all Dungeon Puzzle Solutions, and how to defeat All Bosses.
Suthorn Region
Gerudo Desert
Jabul Waters
Hyrule Castle Town
Return to Hyrule Castle Town (Coming soon!)
Hyrule Castle Dungeon (Coming soon!)
Hyrule Castle Boss (Coming soon!) Eldin Volcano
Rift at Eldin Volcano (Coming soon!)
Eldin Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)
Eldin Temple Boss (Coming soon!) Hebra Mountain
Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru Quest (Coming soon!)
Lanayru Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)
Lanayru Temple Boss (Coming soon!) Faron Wetlands
Rift at Faron Wetlands Quest (Coming soon!)
Faron Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)
Faron Temple Boss (Coming soon!) Endgame
The Prime Energy And Null Quest (Coming soon!)
Stilled Ancient Ruins Boss (Coming soon!)
Final Dungeon (Coming soon!)
Final Boss (Coming soon!) FAQs
This section covers a range of frequently asked questions about Echoes of Wisdom that may help you out in your adventure.
Where to buy Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
