The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide

Getting Started

Here we'll be going over some of the basics for Echoes of Wisdom, to help get you started on your journey. This includes How To Get Automatons, Which Region To Visit First, and How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form.

Side Quests

This section covers all the side quests you can pick up in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We have a complete list of locations for each side quest and more in-depth guides for particular quests.

Side Quest Guides

Recommendations

In this section, we'll be looking at All Accessories, All Smoothie Recipes, and All Echoes, including what the best ones are.

Collectibles

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is full of collectibles, and we'll be covering all of them here, including All Stamps, All Heart Pieces, and All Clothing.

Walkthrough

This section of our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide features a full walkthrough of the game, from the opening tutorial section all the way to the end of the game.

These guides cover all the Main Quests, all Dungeon Puzzle Solutions, and how to defeat All Bosses.

Introduction

Suthorn Region

Gerudo Desert

Jabul Waters

Hyrule Castle Town

Return to Hyrule Castle Town (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Hyrule Castle Dungeon (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Hyrule Castle Boss (Coming soon!)

Eldin Volcano

Rift at Eldin Volcano (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Eldin Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Eldin Temple Boss (Coming soon!)

Hebra Mountain

Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru Quest (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Lanayru Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Lanayru Temple Boss (Coming soon!)

Faron Wetlands

Rift at Faron Wetlands Quest (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Faron Temple Dungeon (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Faron Temple Boss (Coming soon!)

Endgame

The Prime Energy And Null Quest (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Stilled Ancient Ruins Boss (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Final Dungeon (Coming soon!)

(Coming soon!) Final Boss (Coming soon!)

FAQs

This section covers a range of frequently asked questions about Echoes of Wisdom that may help you out in your adventure.

