Street Fighter 6 is on its way to the Switch 2 and if you're wondering how it compares to certain other versions, we've now got a side-by-side comparison.

This upload, shared by the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits, shows the Switch 2 version running alongside the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

Capcom has also confirmed the Switch 2 build runs at a "smooth 60fps" and will include cross-platform play. Online play will require an active Switch Online subscription and a Capcom ID.

If we hear any other details about the game's performance and resolution on the Switch, we'll update this post.

If you didn't catch the original announcement, the Switch 2 version of the game will also come with "innovative new player-friendly features".

This includes Gyro Battle (where you use gyro controls to unleash attacks) and Calorie Contest (where you burn as many calories as possible using Joy-Con 2 controller movement).

Along with this are three brand new amiibo and 22 amiibo cards - arriving alongside the game on 5th June 2025.