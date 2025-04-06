Some key art for the upcoming Switch 2 game Donkey Kong Bananza might have been accidentally leaked ahead of schedule.

On Nintendo's Korean website, art featuring Donkey Kong and...spoiler...what supposedly looks like a "young Pauline" has been published. It seems we've also got a full art reveal. This discovery follows Nintendo sharing the same graphic (without this character in it) in other parts of the world.

Where this really gets interesting though is the fact this character is wearing a purple rock bracelet. It's already led to speculation on social media and elsewhere online that the rock Donkey Kong encounters at the start of the game could potentially "transform" into the character seen in this artwork.

There are some even wilder theories doing the rounds, and Donkey Kong lore enthusiasts have also chimed in, but we'll leave it at that for now. One thing we can say for sure is Cranky Kong has been spotted in Nintendo's Treehouse gameplay.