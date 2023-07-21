Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 All Treasure Locations guide. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!
Let's jump into our full Treasure Location guide now!
Pikmin 4: All Treasure Locations & Complete Treasure Series Guide
During your adventures in Pikmin 4 you'll come across hundreds of treasures to be collected in exchange for Sparklium, the energy you need to both fix the S.S. Shepherd and purchase items from Russ's lab.
Once you've unlocked the Treasure Catalog at base camp you'll be able to keep track of everything you get your hands on. Here you'll find that each treasure belongs to a series and for each series you complete you'll earn a reward!
In order to help you find every treasure in the game and completely fill up your catalog, we've put together the following guide, which lists every treasure location in the game. Some smaller treasures can be found in pairs or groups of more than two, like the Perforated Raft. Others can be found in more than one location, and in this case you'll find multiple numbered listings for the same item.
So, with all that in mind, let's take a look at where you can find them all!
[Note: There's a whole lot of treasure to find in Pikmin 4 and this guide is currently a work in progress. Make sure to check back with us as we quickly fill in any missing entries!]
Rubber Cutie Series
- Universal Rubber Cutie / Universal Rubber Cutie (2)
- Planetary Rubber Cutie / Planetary Rubber Cutie (2)
- Stately Rubber Cutie / Stately Rubber Cutie (2) / Stately Rubber Cutie (3)
- Dapper Rubber Cutie
Sweet Tooth Series
- Sweet Stumble-Not
- ???
- Deceptive Snack / Deceptive Snack (2)
- Cookie of Nibbled Circles
- Cookie of Prosperity
Dazzle Series
- Unbreakable Promise
- ???
- Olfactory Sculpture
- Princess Pearl
- Sticky Jewel
- Hoop Of Healing
- Hoop Of Passion
- Hoop Of Fortune
Recreation Recollection Series
Gimme Gimme Series
- Greed-Inducement Device
- Disk of Joyous Wisdom
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
Modern Amenities Series
- Secured Satchel
- Floral Instigator
- ???
- Trap Lid
- Perforated Rafts
- ???
Memory Fragments Series
- Memory Fragment (Top Left)
- Memory Fragment (Top-ish)
- Memory Fragment (Top...Probably)
- Memory Fragment (Top Right)
- Memory Fragment (Left Edge)
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Memory Fragment (Bottom...Probably)
- Memory Fragment (Bottom Right)
Extravagant Breakfast Series
Sacred Sphere Series
- ???
- Sphere of Family
- ???
- Sphere of Beginnings
- Sphere of Vitality
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Sphere of Support
- Sphere of Truth
Spring Crop Series
- Sunseed Berry
- Sunseed Berry #2
- Cupid's Grenade
- Searing Acidshock
- Searing Acidshock #2
- Velvety Dreamdrop
- Velvety Dreamdrop #2
- Astringent Clump
- Wayward Moon
Summer Fruit Series
- Lesser Mock Bottom
- Lesser Mock Bottom #2
- Mock Bottom
- Dawn Pustules
- Dusk Pustules
- Crimson Banquet
- Juicy Gaggle
- Juicy Gaggle #2
Autumn Harvest Series
- Zest Bomb
- Zest Bomb #2
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Disguised Delicacy
- Disguised Delicacy #2
- Blonde Imposter
Winter Reserve Series
- Merciless Extractor
- Citrus Lump
- Citrus Lump #2
- Face Wrinkler
- Pocked Airhead
- Insect Condo
- Insect Condo #2
Tropical Pickings Series
- Dapper Blob
- Scaly Custard
- Seed Hive
- Stellar Extrusion
- Stellar Extrusion #2
- Heroine's Tear
- Slapstick Crescent
- Fire-Breathing Feast
Bedtime Series
Three Generations Series
Gourmet Series
- ???
- Maestro of Flavor
- ???
- Fish-Bed Snack
- ???
Soulful Musician Series
- Harmonic Synthesizer
- Spouse Alert
- Path Creator
- Time Marker
- Wind Detector
- Ambiguous Hostel
- ???
- Mechanical Harp (Memory Song)
- ???
- Mechanical Harp (Windmills)
- Emperor Whistle
- Shake-A-Smile
- Amplified Amplifier
Great Adventure Series
Roundabout Express Series
- Unlimited Locomotive
- Middle-Management Tank Car
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Turn-of-Events Track
- Back-at-the-Beginning Track
- Thrill-Ride Track
Oral Arguments Series
Assembled Courage Series
Soulful Artist Series
Ancient Secrets Series
- Lamp of Inspiration
- ???
- Ancient Statue Head
- Contemplation Station
- ???
- ???
- Giant's Fossil
- Expression Hider
- Buddy Display
Gifts From The Sages Series
Paleontology Series
- Octoplus
- Octoplus #2
- Octoplus #3
- Mystery Squish Fish
- Newtolite Shell
- ???
Point of Honor Series
Newly Nostalgic Series
- Micromanagement Station
- Glinty Circular Disc
- Life Controller
- Spinning Memories Plank
- Masterpiece Plank
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Stone of Advancement
- ???
Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series
Nature's Candy Series
- Love Nugget
- Crush Nugget
- Crush Nugget #2
- Anxious Sprout
- Crew-Cut Gourd
- Child of the Earth
- Child of the Earth #2
- Daughter of the Earth
- Daughter of the Earth #2
- Mysterious Carriage
- Snack Bean
- Foolish Fruit
Sword & Shield Series
- ???
- Ring-of-Return Shield
- Satellite Shield
- ???
- Shooting-Star Shield
- ???
- Spirit Sword
- Ice Sword
- Heroic Sword
- Bright Sword
Toys Of Giants Series
- Unfloatable Boat
- ???
- ???
- Sweet-Soaked Blue Bird
- Skin of the Phoenix
- Priceless Bird
- Aspiration-Ritual Ball
- Aspiration-Ritual Pole
- Divine Balloon
Collection Obsession Series
- ???
- ???
- Courage Emblem
- Power Emblem
- Wisdom Emblem
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Gold Nugget - Gold Nugget piles can be found in most levels and after defeating certain enemies.
Hands Of Fate Series
- ???
- Go-With-The-Flow Totem
- Chance Totem
- Chance Totem #2
- Difficult-Choice Totem
- Talisman of Life (Crane)
- Talisman of Life (Cherry Blossom)
- Talisman of Life (Moon)
- ???
- ???
