Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

Now, let's jump into Last-Frost Cavern!

Last-Frost Cavern Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations



Sublevel 1

From the starting point at the Beagle, take out the pots to your left with Oatchi to grab some raw materials and then kill the 3 small creatures, taking them back to the Beagle to earn some Sparklium from their carcasses.

Director Of Destiny

To your right you’ll find your first treasure, a DIRECTOR OF DESTINY. Throw 7 Pikmin up to retrieve it. Now take out the next set of pots in your way to grab your first taste of Nectar, which stimulates a Pikmin’s growth, allowing them to move faster.

Once you’ve gathered up the Nectar, head off around the trail to come upon some Ice Pikmin battling an ice beastie. Use your Pikmin to help defeat the beast. Ice Pikmin will now join your squad, allowing you to freeze water and enemies. These Pikmin can also float in water.

With your new Ice Pikmin in tow keep on pushing forward to the next area, defeating the small enemies, smashing pots for nectar, gathering up raw materials and moving the paper bag out of your way to create a shortcut back to the Beagle. As you gather more Pikmin into your squad it can be more difficult to keep count of them all, so make sure to use your radar map to see where they’re all at easily.

Refreshing Goo

You’ll now find a second onion which can be dug up by Oatchi and transported to the Beagle. There is also a REFRESHING GOO treasure under the red bush in this area. With this gathered up you can now use your Ice Pikmin to freeze the wobbly blue barriers in your way and then smash them with your rush command.

With these barriers destroyed, you’ll find your next castaway. Carry them back to the Beagle to discover their ID. It’s Russ the scientist, who can upgrade your space suits and the S.S. Shepherd. You can now use the nearby exit to return to the planet surface.

Investigation Complete!

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!