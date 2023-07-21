Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Doppelganger's Den walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guides, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

It's time to venture into Doppelganger's Den...



Doppelganger's Den Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations



Sublevel 1

Astringent Clump

Let's kick off by taking out the frozen barrier straight ahead with your ice Pikmin then blast on through to this large area to destroy the hydro jelly to the left, kill the bugs in the water, grab the ASTRINGENT CLUMP and raw materials and make a note of the exit to the next level.

Face Wrinkler

You may also want to start taking care of any bubble traps here by waiting until they are inactive and then striking with your Pikmin. If you have any Pikmin trapped in bubbles, just fire other Pikmin up to burst them free. Now let's head into the small submerged area to take out a fishy foe, disable another bubble trap and grab that FACE WRINKLER from the corner.

Merciless Extractor

Now move over to the far side of the area, take out the bubble trap, bash open the egg to find a nugget-bearing enemy and then take the MERCILESS EXTRACTOR back to the Beagle. We can proceed around to tunnel out the shortcut nearby and then attack another nugget-carrying foe before destroying another hydro jelly. We can now head for the next level.

Sublevel 2

Gifting Vase

Crack open the nectar egg right behind you then investigate the switch ahead to observe how it switches the red and blue gates. We head right now to the area with the piece of pipe. Take out the enemies here and grab the GIFTING VASE.



The next room has a large pool with a fish to kill then we can take out the water traps and grab the GOLDEN NUGGETS. The exit to the next level is in the corner here but we'll leave that for now and head back around by the base to the other side of the level.

Granddaughter Doll Head

Here there's another enemy carrying a gold nugget and a Candypop Bud we can use to make some white Pikmin. Head through the hole in the wall now to grab the GRANDDAUGHTER DOLL HEAD.

Life Controller

With this done you can now fire a few white Pikmin into the small area shown below and switch to control Oatchi so he can go stand with them. Now move the rest of the squad into the switches in the main area and hit one to switch the gates. Resume control of Oatchi, kill the poison enemy and grab the suspended LIFE CONTROLLER before heading down to the next area.

Sublevel 3

Dusk Pustules

We'll start this level by heading right to take out two blue enemies before destroying a water trap and grabbing a bunch of raw materials. Now time your jump onto the fan in order to land on the moving platform and ride it over to nab the DUSK PUSTULES.

Now head to the next area and take out the bubble trap and toxic mushrooms to unlock another flower and get some more white Pikmin. There's a conveyor belt headed the wrong way in the corner here so let's move to the bars and fire some white Pikmin through to take out the toxic mushrooms.

Citrus Lump

Now go back to the conveyor and use Oatchi's charge to blast across it and take out more toxic spores. As you move across the belt you can fire a Pikmin to hit the switch and lower the level's bars now. There's a CITRUS LUMP here and then you can continue around to take the poison foe out with white Pikmin, then move carefullly towards the new base marker here as there's a large beast to take on.

This creature will chuck rocks at you so keep moving on Oatchi and as it throws a projectile move in to freeze it and take it down. Easy! Now take out the large patch of toxic sludge nearby and watch for the enemy here who will hover and stick its tongue out into the ground. You can bash this foe as it burrows or wait for it to stick out its tongue then attack its back to take it down.

Pocked Airhead

There's some pots in the corner to take out and use the flower here to get some more white Pikmin. Now we can go ahead and mend the clay climbing wall since all enemies in this large area have been dealt with. There's a switch to change the direction of the conveyors here so your Pikmin can successfully retrieve the POCKED AIRHEAD and take it to base.

Memory Fragment (Top-Ish)

Now, finally, head around to base and up the conveyor to the back to find a MEMORY FRAGMENT (TOP-ISH), then ride the airstream to switch the button again so the Pikmin can carry their treasure to the Beagle. It's now time to head for the next level.

Sublevel 4

The final level here consists of a boss battle against a large nugget-covered beast. The game will direct you to use a bomb here, but you can also take this enemy out quite easily by flinging Pikmin onto its back to break off the nuggets. When the nuggets fall off they reveal red weak spots, so then send ice Pikmin onto these to freeze the enemy and get to work destroying the nuggets on the ground so it can't retrieve them for armour.

Thrill-Ride Track

Keep this pattern up against the boss until all of its nuggets are destroyed and you'll have it beaten in no time. Now pick up the THRILL-RIDE TRACK as your reward!

Difficult-Choice Totem

Break all the pots in the arena to uncover a DIFFICULT-CHOICE TOTEM and then head to the exit area to smash more pots and grab the castaway for this dungeon.

Investigation complete!

