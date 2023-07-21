Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

We're onto Crackling Cauldron now, let's have a look!

Crackling Cauldron Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations

Sublevel 1

Upon arrival here make sure to use your drone to scout the area, then head straight over to the eggs ahead to grab some nectar. Now use yellow Pikmin to take out the electric gate and send some others to defeat the large enemy directly behind where you descended into the cavern.

Continue up past the electric barrier to find another enemy and an entrance to the next sublevel.

Dusty Bed

Also up here you'll find a DUSTY BED dangling from a web. Throw 10 red Pikmin to take the treasure down and then protect your Pikmin as they carry it.

Illumination Goo

As you manoeuvre back with the Dusty Bed make sure to also nab the ILLUMINATION GOO in this area which also has some yellow Pikmin to pluck.

Deceptive Snack

Finally, in this small area there's also a DECEPTIVE SNACK, so don't miss grabbing that!

Once you've gathered everything up and moved the paper bag to create a shortcut then head to the entrance of Sublevel 2 and drop down.

Sublevel 2

Down on this next level we've got more nectar eggs straight ahead as well as a new obstacle in the form of a burning area of floor. If you've got the required upgrade from the lab for your suit you can walk on this fiery patch. To extinguish it have some red Pikmin go to work on putting out the source of the flames.

Now head towards the electric fence and make sure to defeat the flying enemy and grab the pile of raw materials. Once the fence has been taken out, you'll need to extinguish another flaming area of floor before flinging a few yellow Pikmin up to rescue the next castaway from their perch. Congratulations, you've found Dingo, the rescue corps solo mission extraordinaire.

Cookie Of Nibbled Circles

Now break the stone wall in the centre of the area and get to work extinguishing hot patches, gathering up raw materials and grabbing the COOKIE OF NIBBLED CIRCLES.

S.S. Chocolate



Now nab the S.S. CHOCOLATE treasure sat on the high ledge by chucking some of your yellow Pikmin up to retrieve them.

Daughter Of The Earth

Finally, before leaving to return to the surface, go to the final room to put out a large burning area and retrieve the DAUGHTER OF THE EARTH. There are also a few more Pikmin nestled to the side of this area to pluck. With all of this done you can head back topside. Good job!

Investigation Complete!

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!