It's time to jump into Aquiferous Summit.

Aquiferous Summit Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations



Sublevel 1

Talisman Of Life

As soon as you arrive down in this cavern, you're faced with a stream of water which can be frozen to reach another tunnel entrance. Take out the jelly on your right and then freeze the water ahead to go across and grab the TALISMAN OF LIFE hidden in the jelly over here.

Let's leave the exit here for now and venture back across the water and into the cavern proper. Here you'll find some Ice Pikmin in some frozen water. Leave them there so your other Pikmin can carry raw materials to the Beagle. Smash the jelly here to grab materials, call the Pikmin from the water and we can now head back to that exit we found.

Sublevel 2

Memory Fragment (Top Left)



This second level is much larger so pull out your drone and get a lay of the land. The step straight ahead is too high to jump so we'll head off to the left. Take out the hydro jelly and extinguish the hot spots here then push the paper bag to create a shortcut. Now, we've got a PILE OF NUGGETS and a MEMORY FRAGMENT (TOP LEFT) to nab. We've also got a broken clay ramp to mend up here so get that fixed up and make sure to avail of any hydro jelly raw materials you spot as this leads us up to the cavern exit.

Skin Of The Phoenix

Before leaving let's head to the other side of the area, dropping into the sand to pluck a few more Ice Pikmin. Now use Pikmin to grab the SKIN OF THE PHOENIX and take out yet more hydro jelly before jumping on the central switch to lower the bars back to the Beagle.

Now head over the mended ramp to take out a hydro jelly clump that contains our next castaway, DALMO the animal enthusiast. With all of this done we can now return to the surface! You'll now find yourself in a new part of the map with a new base to take!

Investigation Complete!

