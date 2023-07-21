Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

Let's take a look at Secluded Courtyard!

Secluded Courtyard Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations



Sublevel 1

Decorative Goo

From our starting point in this cavern, let's head to the left and into the small area with some nectar eggs. Burst these open to reveal some nectar alongside a new jelly-typed enemy. Once you've defeated this foe have Oatchi pull the potted plant out of the way and then grab the DECORATIVE GOO treasure in the far corner on a ledge.

Citrus Lump

Head through the potted plant gap and destroy the obstacles on the path ahead whilst also using your Pikmin to grab the dangling CITRUS LUMP here.

Universal Rubber Cutie

Swim in the areas of water you come across with Oatchi in order to pluck the blue Pikmin who are submerged and expand your team, then head for the UNIVERSAL RUBBER CUTIE treasure.

As you approach your duck treasure a lot of leaf carrying ant enemies will appear, so simply overload them with all of your Pikmin and then nab the treasure and freeze the small area of water to make a path for it back to the Beagle. You're now ready to head down to the next area.

Sublevel 2

Talisman Of Life (Cherry Blossom)



Grab any nectar you need from underneath the red plant and then we'll head left into the sandy area. Take out the frog enemy and use blue Pikmin to plug the spurting water trap. Now fix the next water trap and head up the ramp to fling all of your yellow Pikmin over to the wooden climbing ramp which they'll extend and use to jump to the TALISMAN OF LIFE (CHERRY BLOSSOM) treasure across the gap.

Time Marker

Continue around the corner to fix another water trap and grab the TIME MARKER treasure. Be careful in this area as there are electric spiders which will drop down and attack.

Disguised Delicacy

Now take down the dirt wall and grab the DISGUISED DELICACY, making sure to look out for another electric foe as you do.

It's time to grab the castaway from here and again there's a spider to deal with so just overwhelm it with yellow Pikmin then carry the castaway back to the Beagle. It's PITUNIA! There's one final small room in this level with a single water enemy and a stack of raw materials to collect, grab them and then head to the next floor.

Sublevel 3

Astringent Clump

There's an electric fence to take out straight away here and then off to the right we have an area with a few water traps and enemies. Use your blue Pikmin to sort the water out then nab the ASTRINGENT CLUMP by using yellow Pikmin.

Blonde Imposter

Before heading through the downed electric gate let's first go to the left of the start point now to take out an enemy and grab a BLONDE IMPOSTER.

Flarlic Upgrade #5

Now head through the gate and left to fight some leaf enemies, empty a dirt mound of its raw materials and grab another FLARLIC! There are more raw materials behind some iron bars here too, so dismount from Oatchi and head in to grab it all before diving down to the next sublevel.

Sublevel 4

Have Oatchi pull the plant out of the way then let's head round to the large open sanded area. Uh oh, it's a boss battle!

This isn't a tough fight as long as you know what you're doing. Wait for the jelly beast to expose its tail and have Pikmin grab it to pull the enemy's body out of its jelly armour. Once it's out, overwhelm it with all of your Pikmin, making sure to freeze it so you have extra time to attack.

Expression Hider

Eventually, the enemy will get back in its armour, but you need only rinse and repeat the same process one more time to kill it and rescue the castaway, YONNY THE DOCTOR! The exit will now open and on the way out make sure to grab the EXPRESSION HIDER!

Investigation Complete!

