Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades

Now, let's take a look at All Gear & Item Upgrades!
Pikmin 4: All Lab Upgrades
Once you've rescued Russ early in the game, you'll be able to make use of his lab to spend your Sparklium upgrading gear and purchasing items.
Some of these upgrades and items are super-useful, providing new ways to tackle enemies, search for treasures and just generally giving you quality-of-life boosts all around.
Let's take a look at every Gear and Item upgrade you'll unlock access as the adventure progresses!
All Gear Upgrades
Tuff Stuff+
Tuff Stuff++
Anti-Electrifier
Air Armor
Homesick Signal
Thermal Defense
Gunk Busters
Sniff Saver
All Item Upgrades
Scrummy Bone
Emergency Kit
PikPik Carrot
Bomb Rock
Ice Blast
Lightning Shock
Trackonator
Mine
