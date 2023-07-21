Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Gear & Item Upgrade guide. In our Pikmin 4 guides, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides.

Now, let's take a look at All Gear & Item Upgrades!

Pikmin 4: All Lab Upgrades

Once you've rescued Russ early in the game, you'll be able to make use of his lab to spend your Sparklium upgrading gear and purchasing items.

Some of these upgrades and items are super-useful, providing new ways to tackle enemies, search for treasures and just generally giving you quality-of-life boosts all around.

Let's take a look at every Gear and Item upgrade you'll unlock access as the adventure progresses!

All Gear Upgrades

Tuff Stuff+

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Tuff Stuff++

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Anti-Electrifier

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Air Armor

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Homesick Signal

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Thermal Defense

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Gunk Busters

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Sniff Saver

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

All Item Upgrades

Scrummy Bone

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Emergency Kit

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

PikPik Carrot

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Bomb Rock

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Ice Blast

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Lightning Shock

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Trackonator

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Mine

Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades
Image: Nintendo Life

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!