Pikmin 4 All Gear & Item upgrades

Now, let's take a look at All Gear & Item Upgrades!

Pikmin 4: All Lab Upgrades

Once you've rescued Russ early in the game, you'll be able to make use of his lab to spend your Sparklium upgrading gear and purchasing items.

Some of these upgrades and items are super-useful, providing new ways to tackle enemies, search for treasures and just generally giving you quality-of-life boosts all around.

Let's take a look at every Gear and Item upgrade you'll unlock access as the adventure progresses!

All Gear Upgrades

Tuff Stuff+

Tuff Stuff++

Anti-Electrifier

Air Armor

Homesick Signal

Thermal Defense

Gunk Busters

Sniff Saver

All Item Upgrades

Scrummy Bone

Emergency Kit

PikPik Carrot

Bomb Rock

Ice Blast

Lightning Shock

Trackonator

Mine

