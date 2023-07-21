Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

We're digging into Secure Energy Source now, the game's second tutorial mission. Let's get started!

Pikmin 4 Walkthrough: Secure Energy Source

Secure Energy Source Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations

It’s time to get out there and start collecting a whole lot of Sparklium and, in order to do this, we’re introduced to the S.S. Beagle. The Beagle will now make a base at any pink shiny markings left by Captain Olimar during his previous investigations of the planet, and the game’s map will become available as a result. Use the map to navigate and plot routes to new base markings, entry points to underground areas and marked treasures. You can also place pins here that show up as you walk around.

Any nearby Sparklium will give off an energy reading which will mark the treasure containing it as a star on your map. So, make sure to open your Radar Map by pressing '+' to help locate objects.

Stone of Advancement

The first object you’ll come across in this mission is a GAME BOY ADVANCE SP! (Stone of Advancement) However, it’s gonna be a little bit heavy to carry back to the Beagle. Luckily for you, to the left of the GBA is our very first Pikmin Onion. Prepare to meet your brand new pals!

Red Onion

Send Oatchi to the Onion to have him excavate the Red Onion. Once the Onion has corrected itself and popped out a Pikmin, you can head over and press “A” to pluck your first buddy from the dirt. The game will now explain that you can use L/R to cycle between Pikmin and Oatchi. Select your Pikmin and direct it to the nearby flowers with red numbered pellets on them to recruit some more Pikmin. Oatchi can also retrieve pellets and take them to the Onion in order to create more Pikmin.

Noble Bident

Now we’ll retrieve our first treasure, a NOBLE BIDENT by sending either Oatchi – who counts as 3 Pikmin – or 3 actual Pikmin to go gather it. Congratulations, you’ve netted 50 energy points. You just need 250 more!

It’s now time to get busy in this first area, sending your Pikmin and Oatchi to collect any red pellets in the area to bulk up your squad so that we can grab that STONE OF ADVANCEMENT. If you’ve collected all the pellets nearby and then plucked the resulting Pikmin from below the Onion you should have enough Pik-power to carry the treasure. First though, you’ll need to use Oatchi’s rush move to dislodge it and knock it to the ground where you can reach it. Now, send ten units to gather the console up and take it to be transformed into Sparklium!

Path Creator

Our next treasure is a Path Creator sat right behind the S.S. Shepherd. Throw 5 units up to grab it and take it to the Beagle. With the fork, Game Boy and bell all gathered up, the S.S. Shepherd is finally up and running and the mission is complete. Good job! However, although the ship can now be used to find SOS Signals and scan for other info, it can’t yet fly.

Investigation Complete!

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!