Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

It's time to take on Engulfed Castle now.

Engulfed Castle Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations



Sublevel 1

Starting off here you may be a little confused that you can't take red Pikmin down to an area with so much fire. However, we're going to work with this and time our attacks on fire traps to avoid damage and then bait enemies in conveniently placed pools of water to extinguish them before we attack them. Easy!

Hoop Of Passion

From our entry point, take out the nearby fire trap then head around to bait the fire beast into the puddle, then you can collect up any nectar eggs, smash the dirt wall and dismount Oatchi to slide through the bars for the HOOP OF PASSION.

However, you won't be able to get this to the Beagle yet so we'll need to find the switch. Make your way around this area taking out enemies and fire traps, collecting nectar and so on and then we'll have a cutscene introducing the NONEXISTENT ENTITY. GAH! This entity will now patrol the level and flatten any Pikmin who get in its way so avoid it and go about your business!

Juicy Gaggle

Defeat the fire foe in the corner and then grab the JUICY GAGGLE.

Ice Sword

Now, there's also an ICE SWORD to grab here. Keep your Pikmin together as much as you can now and use the bars to avoid the entity. Make your way aroud to the dirt wall shown below and destroy it to reach the switch.

Vanishing Cookie

From here we want to tactically move around the area and pick up any raw materials and carcasses we can, as well as nabbing the VANISHING COOKIE.

Once you've got the cookie, you can also grab the SECURED SATCHEL. Remember to use your ULTRA SPICY SPRAY where necessary as you avoid the entity and, once you've collected all of the above make for the exit to the next level.

Sublevel 2

Crush Nugget

Let's kick off now by taking out the two small enemies then destroying the dirt wall straight ahead. Take out the large enemy in the space down here to nab two CRUSH NUGGETS then deal with the smaller foes. Now let's take out the mushrooms in the far corner and enter the tunnel.

Follow the tunnel round and rescue the castaway from the clam. As you continue around you'll find your way blocked by bars. So, move Oatchi to the wall tunnel and have him enter. At this point the NONEXISTENT ENTITY will make a return so we need to be vigilant and keep close to our Pikmin as we unlock routes.

Take control of Oatchi now and hit the switch in the tunnel to drop all of the level's bars. Now return to your Pikmin and let's carefully move our treasures and castaway to the Beagle. It's Kaia.

Daughter Of The Earth

Let's head through to the other side of the area now and we can take out the dirt wall to find the exit. Before leaving, though, head around to the dead end across the water to dig up a DAUGHTER OF THE EARTH.

Sublevel 3

Pluck the nearby blue Pikmin and then we can head around to the large area shown below to knock down a dirt wall and reveal the exit before turning around to take out the jumping enemy and collect a whole lot of raw materials. Watch out here for the new metal electric traps here. Wait for them to go out then attack them quickly before they reactivate.

Memory Fragment (Bottom...Probably)

Take out the burrowing armoured enemy by rushing him with Oatchi, then destroy the next dirt wall and hit the switch to lower all iron bars. You can now move around to the largest room on the level to take out any traps, defeat the floating enemy and shift your base over to the new marker. Now grab the MEMORY FRAGMENT (BOTTOM...PROBABLY)

Child Of The Earth



Then we can move into the submerged area to fight an enemy and grab a CHILD OF THE EARTH.

Scaly Custard

However! Nonexistent Entity will now return once more so be aware and careful as we finish up on this area. Finally, we can now take out the last dirt wall and make sure to nab the dangling SCALY CUSTARD before making our escape. Phew!

Sublevel 4

The new fun in this area is a bunch of sticky patches with poison enemies in them. To clear the stickiness have Oatchi rush all the mushrooms contained within it to have it dissipate. Now, be careful with the poison enemies here as hitting them head-on will see you get well and truly gassed. So use Oatchi here or attack them from the side. Again, we don't have the luxury of white Pikmin so we need to be careful with our blues.

Turn-Of-Events Track

Grab the TURN-OF-EVENTS TRACK from the first poison area and watch out for the sneaky spider enemy underneath. Now move over to the other side of the opening area, take out the mushrooms and the enemy with Oatchi and repair the clay ramp.

Head up and around here to take out two more foes, clear the sticky goo off the exit and take out a dirt wall. You can then dismount Oatchi and head through the rusted bars to grab a whole bunch of raw materials. Now, you're not going to believe this, but the Nonexistent Entity is gonna show up again so lets once again be vigilant. Return to Oatchi and make your way through where the dirt wall was.

Velvety Dreamdrop

Up here take out the mushrooms near the broken pipe and watch out for a large burrowing enemy and a poison spider. You can use the broken pipe as shelter from the entity and time your movements to nab the VELVETY DREAMDROP and get it back to base.

Insect Condo

Also make sure to kill the burrowing poison monster here as you'll get an INSECT CONDO for your troubles.

Difficult-Choice Totem

You can now continue round to the next area with a load of mushroom at the entrance to another pipe. Take out the first spider then bash the mushrooms and grab the DIFFICULT-CHOICE TOTEM from inside the pipe. As your Pikmin head around with this treasure via the back of the pipe watch out for another spider with a rock bomb, stay well away from this as it has the potential to wipe out your entire squad if it explodes at the right time!

Now make your way to the next level!

Sublevel 5

The final area and it's time to chuck some Pikmin into the flowers down here to get your hands on some big heavy PURPLE PIKMIN. Once you've obtained as many as you can you can knock down the nearby bag and then eat the nearby nectar to get ready for a boss scrap against that annoying Nonexistent Entity.

This one turns out to be surprisingly simple and all you have to do is fling all your purple Pikmin at the boss repeatedly to have his health whittled down as he falls to the floor.

Glinty Circular Disc

Once you've done this enough, he'll leave his rollers behind and run for it. Chase him and continue to launch your purples until he finally gives in. You'll get a GLINTY CIRCULAR DISC as a sweet treasure reward.

Noble Goo

Grab the nearby castaway, it's Vonda, then head back into the arena to dig up the hidden NOBLE GOO before exiting back to the surface.

With this dungeon dusted off you should now have reached over 15,000 energy points, enough to open up the next new region.

Investigation complete!

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!