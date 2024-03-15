With so many fantastic games launching on the Nintendo Switch eShop every week, having quick and easy access to eShop funds is becoming a must. If you're unable to connect your credit card to your account, or would rather avoid doing so for safety reasons, topping up your balance with eShop credit is a perfect way to go.

If you're in that position, this guide is for you, helping you to easily buy Nintendo eShop credit and check for discounted Switch eShop credit online. You might even want to consider nudging your friends and relatives in the direction of this guide ahead of your next birthday, because who doesn't want new games?!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Switch eShop Credit - North America

Here are a handful of easy and efficient ways to pick up Nintendo Switch eShop credit in North America. All of the retailers listed below will send you a code when you complete your purchase which can be redeemed on your Nintendo Switch system – perfect for yourself, or for quickly sending to a friend as a gift.

Nintendo Life Store

If you'd like to buy Switch eShop credit and support us here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can now stock up at our very own store. Unlike most major retailers, we're sometimes able to offer discounts on our eShop credit vouchers meaning you'll get more credit than you pay for (discount codes will be shown below when available). We have options for both the US and Canada:

US

Canada

Amazon

Amazon is another strong choice for those of you in North America; just like with our own store, codes you buy are delivered to you digitally and they can be purchased in a variety of denominations. Nice and easy!

Best Buy

Best Buy is another popular choice, with several denominations available. Here are some of the most popular:

Nintendo Switch eShop Credit - UK/Europe

Now over to the UK and Europe. The same applies here – the retailers listed below will send you a code when you complete your purchase which can be redeemed on your Nintendo Switch system or sent to a friend as a gift.

Nintendo Life Store

If you'd like to buy Switch eShop credit and support us here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can now stock up at our very own store. We're sometimes able to offer discounts on our eShop credit codes (discount codes will be shown below when available).

Our store supports visitors from the UK and across Europe – if you're not located in the UK, you can browse our selection by clicking here and select your home country.

Amazon

Amazon UK also offers digital delivery, so it's incredibly quick and easy to buy, receive, and claim your credit:

GAME

A couple of options are also available at GAME for those in the UK:

CDKeys

CDKeys often offer discounts on their eShop credit vouchers, but stock can be temperamental:

Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Of course, it's not just eShop credit you'll need to get the most out of your Switch. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription comes with plenty of benefits like being able to play with friends online and gaining access to libraries of retro classics, and picking up a subscription couldn't be easier.

Below, you'll find options to pick up Individual memberships (when you only need one Switch account to have online access), Family memberships (which allows up to eight different users to enjoy Switch Online's benefits), and Expansion Pack bundles (more details here).

North America

UK/Europe

Nintendo Life Store

Amazon

Nintendo UK Store

Japanese eShop Credit And Online Subs

One of the great things about the Nintendo Switch eShop is that you can create additional accounts that enable you to buy games from other eShop regions. If you live in North America or Europe, we'd definitely recommend creating a Japanese eShop account to take advantage of cool Japanese exclusives which are yet to be released in the west.

Once you have your Japanese account all set up, you can easily buy Japanese eShop credit for your Switch from stores like PlayAsia, again in a variety of denominations. The code will be sent directly to your inbox, so there's no waiting by the mailbox for a physical card to be delivered!

Are you a fan of buying eShop credit to top up your Switch account? Let us know which eShop games you feel are worth spending your virtual cash on with a comment below.

