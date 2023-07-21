Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Onion Upgrade and Flarlic Location guide. In our Pikmin 4 walkthroughs, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, and all Pikmin Type Locations, as well as All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

Let's dive into our full Onion and Flarlic locations guide.

Pikmin 4: All Onion Locations

The Pikmin Onion, it's a curious thing to be sure, and also a thing that can be upgraded and adapted as you explore and adventure around the planet in Pikmin 4.

In this guide, we'll link out to the exact onion locations in our area walkthroughs, showing you where to find each of the coloured upgrades you can add to your original onion in order to enable it to propagate Pikmin of every variety and type. Let's go find some onions!

The Red Onion is the very first that you'll come across and you'll find it during the mission 'Rescue Command Post'. As this is one of the very first tutorial missions, this one is impossible to miss.

This next one can be found in Sun-Speckled Terrace so jump into our full Sun-Speckled Terrace walkthrough to find its exact location.

Another one is located in Sun-Speckled Terrace! Check out the Blue Onion's exact location here.

The second blue onion you can find is located in Serene Shores, right up at the top of the sand castle hill in the north of the map. You can check out our full Serene Shores walkthrough for a detailed guide to its location.

This one is located in Hero's Hideaway. You'll need to finish the Frozen Inferno dungeon, accessed on the cooker hob and then from its exit drop down onto the moving platform to reach the drawer where it's sat. Check out our full guide to Hero's Hideaway for more details.

Rock Onion

You'll find this one in Giant's Hearth, the game's first post-credits area. We'll update this guide with its exact location soon1

Pink Onion

You'll find this one in Primordial Thicket, the game's second post-credits area. We'll be sure to update this guide with more info on its exact location soon!

White Onion

In order to nab the white onion upgrade you'll need to finish Hero's Hideaway and unlock Olimar's Shipwreck Tale. Beat this mode and then blast through 5 of the Dandori challenges that follow to finally nab this one. We'll be providing more detailed info on this one as we post up our post-credits guides.

Purple Onion

Just as with the white onion you'll need to beat Hero's Hideaway, then make your way through some Dandori Challenges (10 this time) in order to net this upgrade.

All Flarlic Locations

Each Flarlic bulb that you collect will add ten to the number of Pikmin you can have on the field of play at any one time. This limit applies only to overworld areas, as in dungeons you can actually go over the total with Pikmin that you find as you explore underground area.

Below is a full list of every Flarlic we've found so far, so simply click on each one to find out where it's at!

