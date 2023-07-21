Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

We're moving on to Hectic Hollows now, so let's take look!

Hectic Hollows Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations

Sublevel 1



Start off by collecting raw materials from the empty creature shells nearby and remember that, if you’ve unlocked the drone from the lab, you can now use it to do a flyby of the surrounding area to get a good idea of what’s around you.

Gather up raw materials by defeating creatures and taking out the large mushroom then focus your attention to the right. Here we have a broken climbing wall that can now be fixed by having your Pikmin bring clay to it. Once it’s repaired you can climb up to the area above, but note that Oatchi can’t use climbing walls so we’re splitting up once again.

Up in this area you’ve got one large enemy and a bunch of smaller foes to take care of. Defeat them, collect the nectar from the nearby eggs and then push the paper bag out of your way to create a shortcut to the Beagle.

Empty Vase

On the lower level you’ll also find some Ice Pikmin so get them recruited and use them to destroy the hydro jelly clump to reveal an EMPTY VASE. There are also more raw materials up this direction behind some bars so make sure to nab them all.

With the treasure you just collected you should have reached the 1500 Sparklium total you needed to restore the S.S. Shepherd’s radar. New gear will also now be available at the lab!

Mama Doll Head

To grab the large MAMA DOLL HEAD in the middle of this area you’ll need to fire a few Ice Pikmin into the water surrounding it. The water will now freeze up, allowing you to cross and grab the treasure.

Now take out the rest of the hydro jelly in the area and bring Oatchi up top via the shortcut you made by moving the paper bag. Smash through the pots to find the entrance to Hectic Hollows Sublevel 2. Use your drone down here to get an idea of your surroundings and to spot our next castaway stuck on top of a large can.

Sublevel 2

Aspirational-Ritual Pole

Get busy breaking jars and pots to collect nectar now as you move to the central elevated platform occupied by a single enemy. Once this enemy is defeated you’ll nab your first sample of RED NECTAR which will be transformed into ULTRA-SPICY SPRAY. Climb up and around the cans now to fire some Pikmin at the ASPIRATION-RITUAL POLE.

Now, to get to the castaway here we’ll need to use our rush ability to smack the can and knock them to ground level. Congratulations, you’ve just rescued KINGSLY! And with that we’ve 100% completed Hectic Hollows!

Investigation Complete!

