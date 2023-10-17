If the huge number of amazing indie games hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop every week isn't enough, there are also a host of games on the Japanese eShop that you can access on your Switch. A Japanese Switch eShop exclusive known as Suika Game (Watermelon Game) has recently gone viral thanks to its popularity among streamers and VTubers. Earlier this year, it started gaining traction with Japanese influencers, and now it's caught on here in the West. If you're wondering how to buy Suika Game (Watermelon Game) on the eShop, we have you covered using our guide as to where to buy Japanese eShop credit.

One of the great things about the Nintendo Switch eShop is that you can create additional accounts to enable you to buy games from other eShop regions. The Japanese Switch eShop not only has region-exclusive games, but often receives certain games much earlier than the rest of the world.

Getting credit registered to your Japanese Nintendo Account is probably the most difficult barrier in doing this, but this helpful guide will point you in the right direction and you'll be enjoying early-release and exclusive Japanese games on your Western Switch in no time.

Before buying Japanese Switch eShop credit, you'll need to set up a Japanese region Nintendo Account in order to get access to that country's eShop. Done that? Then read on to find out where to find Japanese Switch eShop credit.

Japan - Nintendo Switch eShop Credit

Once you have your Japanese account, you can easily buy Japanese eShop credit for your Switch from the retailers listed below in a variety of denominations. The code will be sent directly to you, so no waiting by the mailbox for a pesky physical card to be delivered!

PlayAsia

Our top choice for picking up Japanese eShop credit is Playasia, an Asia-focused retailer that displays all of its product pages in English and allows customers to purchase items in their own currencies. Those of you who import physical Japanese games will no doubt be familiar with Playasia already, and picking up digital credit is just as easy.

You can grab your preferred amount of credit below. (We've displayed prices in USD and GBP here, but you can also pay in other currencies).

Amazon.co.jp

Another solid choice is the Japanese version of Amazon. The downside here is that you'll need to navigate through some Japanese text (translation options are available and the site looks just like western Amazon stores, so regular Amazon shoppers should get on just fine).

We'd stick with Playasia if you can just for simplicity's sake, but here are all the options available via Amazon JP:

If you're looking to buy European or US credit, check out the best places to find those in our guide to buying eShop credit in those regions. Let us know which eShop games you feel are worth spending your virtual cash on with a comment below.

